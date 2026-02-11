CPM|Crown To Open New State-Of-The-Art European Operations Hub At Citivale Site

BROUGH, East Yorkshire, UK — February11, 2026 — CPM Crown, a global supplier of process solutions and engineered equipment, will officially relocate its European operations to a new, state-of-the-art facility at a Citivale-managed site in April, marking a major milestone in the company’s continued growth.

The move brings CPM Crown Europe together under one roof for the first time, creating a centralized hub designed to support collaboration and long-term expansion.

“Crown Europe has been based at our previous site since the 1990s, but our business has changed dramatically in recent years,” said Chris Fisher, Director of Operations, EMEA at CPM Crown. “We’ve evolved from operating as individual geographic business units to becoming a centralized, global functional organization. With that shift has come growth—our team has nearly doubled—and we needed a space that enables the way we work today.”

Previously spread across three aging buildings, the CPM Crown team will now operate from a single, modern facility designed to improve efficiency and integration.

“This new building also gives us the flexibility to grow in the future, including the potential to add a pilot plant where customers can see our innovations in action,” Fisher added.

The newly refurbished space offers a blank canvas that is being thoughtfully designed to support collaboration. It blends open-plan office areas with dedicated rooms for meetings, training, customer engagement and product showcases—brought to life through CPM Crown branding and design elements that reflect the company’s role as a global process solutions provider.

“Whenever I come to our European office, I’m really proud of the culture they’ve developed,” said Alexander Danelich, Global VP of Sales-Specialty Segment. “The new office will only make the cohesiveness of the team stronger, allowing them to operate as a full-service hub for the region and mirror nearly all the functions of our U.S. headquarters.”

Citivale, the property management company behind the site, welcomed CPM Crown as the latest addition to a growing roster of leading regional and international businesses.

“Citivale has been brilliant to work with,” Fisher said. “They’re very accommodating, responsive and genuinely excited to have us join the community of businesses at the site. We’ve signed a 15-year lease with a clear view toward the future, which speaks volumes about our partnership.”

Posted: February 11, 2026

Source: CPM Holdings, Inc.