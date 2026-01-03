The Textile Innovation Engine: 2025 Year In Review — Rebuilding America’s Textile Future

MORGANTON, N.C. — December 17, 2025 — When the National Science Foundation invested in The Textile Innovation Engine in early 2024, it was a bet on what this region could become. Nearly two years later, the results are taking shape. Research, industry, education, and community are moving toward a shared goal: rebuilding America’s textile future.

The numbers tell part of the story. Behind each one are researchers testing new materials, teachers updating curriculum, manufacturers collaborating where they once competed, and students finding paths they didn’t know existed.

This is what progress looks like when a region decides to build something together.

Textile Innovation Engine Key Performance Indicators 2024‑2025

Research & Development

FIBR‑Tech Fund (new applicants): 33

Funded Projects: 28

Patents (in progress): 6

Publications (published or in process): 10

New Universities (added to the Ecosystem): 4

Translation / Commercialization

Working Groups (formed and Consortia scoped): 2

Letters of Intent( from brands to join Consortia): 12

Standards (1 in review, 1 published): 2

Workforce Development

Students Enrolled (for each semester across NC high schools with the new textile curriculum content): 2.5k

Teachers Career & Technical Teachers trained and supported: 85

Interactive Career Roadmap Users: 708

Job‑related Clicks: 12k

Resources Created (for instructors): 106

Customized Trainings (for workers): 200

Regional Engagement

Engine Relationships (mapped): 564

People informed (and engaged): 8.5k

Patents (in progress): 30

Academic Presentations (invited): 8

Leveraged Resources

Leveraged (from philanthropic, state, federal and industry partners): $70M

Governance

Governance Board (active members): 9

Advisory Board (active members): 30

