SGS Helps The Textile And Footwear Industry Respond To The PFAS Problem

BAAR, Switzerland — January 5, 2026 — SGS, the global testing, inspection and certification company, is delighted to host a complimentary webinar, ‘Building Trust Through PFAS Conformity in Softlines’ on January 15, 2026.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are increasingly the subject of prohibitive or restrictive legislation, due to their proliferation in numerous consumer items, including textiles, apparel and footwear, and their harmful effects on human and environmental health. Adapting to complex legislation can be challenging for businesses without a good understanding of the importance of chemical testing and expert knowledge of current safety and quality standards.

In this webinar, presenters Anthony Lee and Florence Cheung provide an expert overview of the application of PFAS in softlines, with an exploration of the global regulatory landscapes that are reshaping the apparel and footwear industries. Examining the methodologies for PFAS testing, the webinar also introduces comprehensive solutions from SGS to help businesses adapt to changing requirements while anticipating consumer expectations for a more sustainable product life cycle.

This webinar is designed for regulatory compliance professionals, buyers, manufacturers, merchants and quality assurance executives in the apparel and footwear industries. It takes place on January 15, 2026, with session one at 10:00 am and session two at 4:30 pm (GMT +1).

All those interested to take part can register now

IMPACT NOW for sustainability

SGS’s sustainability impact services support the softlines industry in meeting environmental goals and regulatory demands. Through the IMPACT NOW for sustainability initiative, the company delivers solutions under four key pillars: climate, circularity, nature and ESG assurance. These services help businesses mitigate risk, strengthen compliance and accelerate sustainable innovation.

Posted: January 5, 2026

Source: SGS