PureStar Announces Acquisition of Emerald Textiles, Creating A Diversified U.S. Commercial Laundry Platform

LAS VEGAS — January 7, 2026 — PureStar, a national hospitality laundry services provider in the United States, recently announced its acquisition of Emerald Textiles, a West Coast linen services provider to the healthcare industry. The combination of PureStar and Emerald creates one of the top commercial laundry services providers in the U.S. with a scaled, diversified platform serving both the hospitality and healthcare end markets.

Emerald Textiles is a leading healthcare laundry provider on the West Coast operating 12 facilities and three depots. As the second-largest healthcare provider nationwide, Emerald’s network of state-of-the-art facilities provides mission-critical linen services to hospitals and healthcare systems across the West Coast. Emerald has built a strong reputation for service quality, reliability, and compliance in highly regulated healthcare environments.

PureStar is a national commercial laundry provider for the hospitality market in the US with more than 100 years of combined service experience across 41 nationwide facilities and 15 regional brands. With the acquisition of Emerald, PureStar significantly expands its platform, adding healthcare as a core vertical alongside hospitality and establishing a uniquely diversified commercial laundry provider with national scale. Together, PureStar and Emerald will operate one of the largest networks of commercial laundry facilities in the country with enhanced geographic coverage, operational redundancy, and capacity to support long-term customer growth.

“Emerald has built an exceptional platform, and we are excited to bring their capabilities in healthcare laundry services to the PureStar platform,” said Brian Herington, CEO of PureStar. “This investment bolsters both PureStar and Emerald by adding additional depth of experience and best practices. The combination will also enable continued investment in our people, facilities, and systems across our national network.”

“We are proud of the business we have built at Emerald and the trust we’ve earned from our healthcare customers,” said Andy Kratky, CEO of Emerald Textiles. “Joining PureStar’s nationwide portfolio of brands and facilities provides us with the scale and resources to continue to grow with, and provide top-tier service to, our healthcare customers in both existing and new geographies.”

“This transaction represents an important milestone in our strategy to build a scaled, diversified essential services platform,” said Emily Pollack, Partner at Cornell Capital, which backs PureStar. “Emerald is a best-in-class operator with a strong management team and a culture that aligns well with PureStar’s. By bringing together leading hospitality and healthcare laundry platforms, we are creating a differentiated market leader with long-term growth opportunities.”

Jefferies LLC served as buy-side financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal counsel to PureStar and Cornell Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Posted: January 7, 2026

Source: Cornell Capital