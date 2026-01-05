KROHNE Showcases Advanced Magmeter Diagnostics And Field Verification Tools For Enhanced Process Operations

BEVERLY, MA — January 5, 2026 — KROHNE, a global supplier of measurement solutions for the process industries, is highlighting its latest advancements in electromagnetic flowmeter (magmeter) diagnostics and field verification tools. Building on more than sixty years of magmeter technology, KROHNE’s innovative magmeter diagnostics are setting a new standard in flow measurement with features designed to help customers maximize process reliability, safety, and efficiency.

Electromagnetic flowmeters, or magmeters, have earned a reputation for accuracy and durability in the most challenging flow applications. The integration of advanced microprocessors and sophisticated software has transformed these instruments. Modern magmeters from KROHNE offer comprehensive on-board diagnostics and verification capabilities, enabling users to continuously monitor device and process conditions. This proactive approach ensures that flowmeters operate within specified performance parameters and provides early warning of potential risks such as sensor erosion or material build-up-issues that could otherwise go undetected and impact measurement accuracy.

KROHNE’s magmeter diagnostics provide users with a clear understanding of device health and process status through intuitive reporting and real-time monitoring. Unique diagnostic features include self-check routines for both electronics and sensor hardware, as well as continuous assessment of electrode circuit resistance and process conductivity. These capabilities allow operators to identify and address anomalies before they escalate, supporting predictive maintenance strategies and reducing the likelihood of unplanned downtime.

Field verification tools further enhance operational efficiency by allowing performance checks without the need to remove the instrument from service. This not only minimizes process disruption but also helps maintain compliance with quality and safety standards. By leveraging these advanced tools, process operators can make informed decisions, optimize maintenance schedules, and ensure consistent, high-quality measurement results.

KROHNE’s ongoing commitment to innovation ensures that customers benefit from the latest developments in process instrumentation. With enhanced diagnostics and field verification tools, KROHNE magmeters remain at the forefront of reliable and efficient process measurement, supporting customers in meeting the demands of today’s complex industrial environments.

To watch the recent webinar on this topic from KROHNE, visit:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/recording/9171709730233506646

Posted: January 5, 2026

Source: KROHNE