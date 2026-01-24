Archroma Brings High Impact Textile Innovations To Colombiatex 2026

PRATTELN, Switzerland — January 22, 2026 — Archroma, a global leader in specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, is proud to announce its participation in Colombiatex 2026, one of the most influential textile and apparel industry events in the Americas. The event will take place in Medellín, Colombia, from January 27 to 29, where Archroma will welcome visitors at Booth PC006.

At Colombiatex 2026, Archroma will highlight its latest innovations designed to support more sustainable, high-performance textile production. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover the company’s award-winning AVITERA® SE dyes and SILIGEN® D2W, alongside a strong portfolio of advanced solutions including BLUE MAGIC, THIOTAN® R, ERIOFAST®, ERIOPON® E3 SAVE, and TERASIL® W-VM. In addition, visitors will also be able to explore solutions from our latest partnership with HeiQ.

“These innovations reflect our commitment to helping the textile industry meet growing demands for performance, efficiency, and sustainability,” said Gerardo Estrada, Vice President, Americas, Archroma. “Colombiatex is a key platform for connecting with partners across the Americas, and we look forward to demonstrating how our solutions can enable more planet conscious textile production.”

Archroma invites industry professionals, brand owners, and manufacturers to visit Booth PC006 to discover its cutting-edge textile solutions firsthand and learn how the company is shaping a more sustainable future for the industry.

Posted: January 24, 2026

Source: Archroma