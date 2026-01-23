Americas Apparel Producers’ Network Launches Certificate In Foundations Of Textile Manufacturing

CHARLESTON, SC — January 23, 2026 — Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN) has announced the launch of its Certificate in Foundations of Textile Manufacturing, a new industry-endorsed, competency-based credential designed to build practical manufacturing literacy for professionals working across apparel and textile supply chains.

“Manufacturing literacy has always been a critical capability across the apparel and textile supply chain—especially for emerging talent entering the industry,” said Lynsey Jones, Executive Director of the Americas Apparel Producers’ Network.

“This certificate was created to give early-career professionals and cross-functional teams practical, real-world understanding of how textiles are actually made, by learning directly from the mills themselves.

“By building this foundational knowledge early, we strengthen communication, improve decision-making, and reinforce partnerships across the supply chain—supporting the long-term success of the next generation of industry leaders.”

The certificate provides participants with foundational knowledge of textile manufacturing processes as they occur in real mill environments and is designed to support clearer communication, stronger decision-making, and improved cross-functional collaboration between brands, suppliers, and manufacturing partners.

“We’re teaching participants how to analyze circular knit fabric, understand different constructions, and learn the quality terms used in circular knits. We also focus on how to identify and fix problems when they arise. When you add in the dye houses, woven manufacturing plants, the texturizing plant, and the largest spinning plant in the United States, it becomes an unbelievable educational week for brands and retailers,” said Ron Roach, President of Contempora Fabrics.

The Certificate in Foundations of Textile Manufacturing is intended for early-career professionals entering the textile or apparel supply chain, as well as merchandising, sourcing and procurement, manufacturing, product development, design, and operations team members. It is also well suited for sales, marketing, and technical professionals who work closely with mills or suppliers, along with cross-functional team members seeking a stronger understanding of textile production.

Participants earning the certificate demonstrate foundational knowledge across core textile manufacturing competencies, including cotton fiber and spinning, synthetic fiber and spinning, thread manufacturing, weaving, knitting, and dyeing and finishing.

The certificate is currently offered in conjunction with the AAPN Carolina Mill Tour. Registration for the 2026 Carolina Mill Tour is open to brands and retailers and will be held March 23–26. Space for the Carolina Mill Tour is limited, the deadline to register is February 26th or until all of the slots have been filled.

For additional information, please visit AAPNetwork.net or contact Holly Williams at Holly@AAPNetwork.net

The Certificate in Foundations of Textile Manufacturing is issued by the Americas Apparel Producers’ Network in conjunction with the Carolina Mill Tour.

Posted: January 23, 2026

Source: Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN)