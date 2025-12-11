The Composites Institute® (IACMI) Launches ‘Make It In America’ National Outreach Campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.. — December 11, 2025 — The Composites Institute® (IACMI), today announced the launch of ‘Make It In America’, a national outreach campaign to raise awareness of careers in advanced manufacturing and help fill the 3.8 million jobs needed by 2030.

Leveraging IACMI’s two workforce development programs, America’s Cutting Edge (ACE) and Metallurgical Engineering Trades Apprenticeship & Learning (METAL), the outreach campaign will educate emerging workers about available job opportunities and the critical role manufacturing plays both locally and globally.

“The manufacturing industry is undergoing a revitalization that is opening up new and unprecedented career paths,” said Justin Brooks, IACMI Deputy Director of Workforce Development. “The campaign theme ‘Make It In America’ reflects both the tangible products made in manufacturing and the rewarding careers people can build for themselves.

“We are committed to equipping individuals with the necessary training to start them on this path and thrive in today’s evolving manufacturing landscape. With this campaign, we’re on a mission to find the next generation of innovative makers across the United States who will create the solutions of tomorrow.”

As part of the “Make It In America” initiative, IACMI will establish an annual award spotlighting rising stars shaping the future of America’s manufacturing workforce. The award will be open to any business that wants to recognize an employee who embodies a modern manufacturing mindset and a willingness to learn new skills. Winners of the award will be announced in the summer of 2026.

IACMI Workforce Development

Established in 2015 by the Department of Energy, IACMI today leads advanced composites innovation and novel workforce solutions through public and private partnerships to strengthen American manufacturing and national defense. IACMI, through an agreement with the Department of War, and funding through its Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program, launched the ACE workforce development program in December 2020, focusing on educating students about the machine tool industry, specifically computer numerical control (CNC). Since then, the program has expanded to include training about composites, metrology, cybersecurity, and smart manufacturing.

Following the success of ACE, METAL was launched in 2023 to support growth in the casting and forging industries. METAL provides internships, apprenticeship opportunities and direct training for quick on-ramps into the industry. Both programs are designed to directly address the urgent need to fill millions of open manufacturing jobs today and in the years to come. ACE and METAL are intended to help rebuild America’s manufacturing workforce and strengthen the supply chains critical to our nation’s competitiveness.

ACE and METAL are free and offer an online learning platform plus an in-person, hands-on bootcamp. Since 2020, more than 5,000 have graduated from the programs. More than 50 universities, colleges, and training partners have joined this effort.

To learn more about IACMI and the ‘Make It In America’ outreach campaign, visit makeit.org.

