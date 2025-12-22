SIMTA Joins ITMF As Corporate Member

ZÜRICH, Switzerland— December 15, 2025 — In the past two decades SIMTA has established itself as producer of specialized machinery for the textile industry. In short period of time, SIMTA became an important supplier of precise rollers for top OEMs. Afterwards SIMTA started manufacturing overhead cleaners, bobbin transport systems, and other textile ancillaries. In the meantime, SIMTA is a leader in this space in collaboration with the German automation technology partner Jacobi.

Mr. Christian Schindler, Director General of ITMF, commented:

“Welcoming SIMTA as a new Corporate Member of ITMF underscores the growing relevance of the Indian textile machinery industry. Textile machinery companies are key players in the textile value chain and within ITMF, providing essential innovations and solutions that help address challenges such as labour shortages or the need to digitize the value chain. By joining ITMF, SIMTA gains access to a unique global platform for information exchange, dialogue, and industry networking. We are confident that SIMTA will benefit from the wide range of services ITMF offers, including statistics, reports, surveys, webinars, and, of course, the networking opportunities provided through our conferences, workshops, and excursions.”

Mr. Senthil Kumar, Executive Director of SIMTA, stated:

“Joining ITMF is a logical step in SIMTA’s ongoing internationalization process. ITMF provides a unique international forum that enables SIMTA to actively participate in industry discussions, helping us better understand and contribute to shaping global dynamics within the textile value chain. The access to exclusive information will help us to develop and continuously adapt our business strategy. Our association with ITMF reinforces our commitment to strengthening our position as a supplier of technologies and solutions for the global textile value chain.”

For more information about the SIMTA, please go to www.simta.com/textiles/index.html.

Posted: December 22, 2025

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)