Serge Ferrari Group Introduces New Colors For Batyline® Eden

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — December 16, 2025 — Serge Ferrari Group, a designer, developier, and manufacturer innovative composite fabrics, announces the upcoming 2026 expansion of its Batyline® Eden collection with six new colorways. Known for its soft, refined textile feel and exceptional outdoor durability, Batyline Eden is a premium solution favored by outdoor furniture manufacturers, hospitality professionals, and terrace designers seeking both elevated aesthetics and proven performance.

Engineered for cushion covers and tensioned applications on loungers, sunbeds, and other outdoor seating, Batyline Eden combines sensory comfort with long-lasting resilience. This specialty fabric is UV-resistant, humidity-resistant, abrasion-resistant, and dimensionally stable—ensuring consistent, reliable performance in even the most demanding outdoor environments. It is also mold-resistant, easy to clean, has no intentionally added PFAS, phthalate-free, ISO-certified, and Oeko-Tex approved.

Batyline Eden’s innovative Smart Yarn construction delivers exceptional strength and durability while maintaining a soft, refined textile feel, providing both comfort and longevity. A waterproof version is available for high-moisture environments such as pool decks and marine settings, and a five-year warranty backs the collection.

Arriving in 2026, the new palette introduces Colorado, Denim, Yuzu, Peach, Wasabi, and Mint—a dynamic mix of energetic tones and light, sorbet-inspired hues. Designed to bring personality and freshness to outdoor spaces, the expanded color offering empowers designers to create expressive, comfortable, and contemporary environments.

“We’re excited to introduce this new color story for Batyline Eden,” said Laurent Pellequer, Furniture and Marine Market Manager, Serge Ferrari North America. “These shades were developed to inspire designers who want to bring both refinement and joy into outdoor living. The palette reflects a balance of vibrancy and softness, expanding the possibilities for creating inviting, on-trend spaces without compromising on the technical excellence our customers expect.”

Batyline Eden continues to exemplify Serge Ferrari Group’s commitment to delivering sustainable, high-performance materials that support creativity in outdoor design. For more information about Batyline Eden and Serge Ferrari Group’s full outdoor textile portfolio, visit www.sergeferrarigroup.com/us

Posted: December 16, 2025

Source: Serge Ferrari Group