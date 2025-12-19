Plastics Economic Analysis: How 2025 Trade Shifts Are Reshaping U.S. Plastics Imports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — December 17, 2025 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) Chief Economist, Dr. Perc Pineda, has released a new economic analysis examining how recent trade data and shifting tariff policies are redrawing the map for U.S. plastics imports in 2025, with impacts varying widely by product category and global supplier.

Dr. Pineda explains, “Taken together, the trade developments of 2025 underscore a central reality for the U.S. plastics industry: tariff impacts are uneven, highly product-specific, and deeply influenced by evolving bilateral negotiations. While higher tariffs have constrained imports from some key partners, others have seen stable or even rising trade flows as rates were revised or exemptions applied. For an industry that relies on globally integrated supply chains, understanding where tariff pressures are binding remains essential. As negotiations continue and policies continue to evolve, firms will continue to be challenged to maintain competitiveness in an uncertain global trade environment. Still, businesses can find comfort in the fact that cost-prohibitive import rates cannot sustain economic growth—hence, the resolution of tariff issues may ultimately emerge.”

To read the full analysis visit: https://www.plasticsindustry.org/blog/reciprocal-tariffs-in-2025-where-the-us-plastics-industrys-imports-stand/

Posted: December 19, 2025

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)