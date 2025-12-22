2026 AATCC International Summit Call For Presentations

DURHAM, N.C. — December 22, 2025 — Abstracts are currently being solicited for subject areas listed below for the 2026 AATCC International Summit. This event will be held in the Fall of 2026. Interested individuals should complete the abstract submission form and provide an abstract of 125 words or less by March 9, 2026, for Oral Presentations. Poster abstracts are due May 18, 2026. The abstract submission form is available at https://www.aatcc.org/annual-conference/.

The program committee is soliciting abstracts for the following topics:

Fiber, fabric, and materials innovations Innovations in smart textiles, application, functionality, and performance Coloration (dyeing and printing) chemistry, application, process, and machinery Lighting trends and color management Performance Products – testing, claim validation and processing Addressing sustainability, environmental challenges throughout the supply chain Achieving comfort and wellness through innovative technologies ‘Made in America’ (share your story if you are investing in U.S. textile production-what are you creating, what makes your company different, what challenges must be addressed, etc.)

Oral Presentations

Abstracts for oral presentations should be submitted by March 9, 2026. AATCC reserves the right to accept, place on a waiting list, or reject any abstract for any reason.

Authors of accepted oral presentations will be notified. In accepting an invitation to present at the AATCC International Summit, a speaker agrees to provide AATCC with the full text or PowerPoint presentation for inclusion in the Summit proceedings. Speakers receive complimentary registration to attend the conference.

Poster Presentations

Abstracts for poster presentations should clearly state the problem, solution, and results of the research work. Poster abstracts will be accepted until May 18, 2026. Poster presenters pay a reduced registration fee.

Posted: December 22, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)