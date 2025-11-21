Join North Carolina’s Spring 2026 Technical Textile Trade Mission To The Middle East

RALEIGH, N.C. — November 17, 2026 — North Carolina’s textile innovators are invited by The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) to join a trade delegation to the Middle East focused on technical textiles and advanced material applications. This mission will connect participating companies with distributors, manufacturers, and government buyers seeking high-performance fiber, yarn, fabric, and finished solutions across industrial, medical, defense, and infrastructure sectors.

Who should participate?

Companies producing or supplying:

Fibers and filaments: high-tenacity polyester, aramid, carbon, polypropylene, UHMWPE, and bio-based fibers.

high-tenacity polyester, aramid, carbon, polypropylene, UHMWPE, and bio-based fibers. Yarns: multi-filament, high-modulus, conductive, antimicrobial, and flame-resistant yarns.

multi-filament, high-modulus, conductive, antimicrobial, and flame-resistant yarns. Fabrics: woven, nonwoven, and knitted structures engineered for filtration, protection, composites, or geosynthetics.

woven, nonwoven, and knitted structures engineered for filtration, protection, composites, or geosynthetics. Finished goods and systems: personal protective equipment (PPE), ballistic panels, smart textiles, automotive interiors, filtration media, marine composites, or performance apparel.

Why the Middle East?

Rapid expansion in smart infrastructure, defense modernization, oil & gas safety, and renewable energy projects is fueling demand for advanced technical fabrics. Regional buyers are increasingly seeking U.S. partners known for quality, innovation, and reliability—and North Carolina’s textile cluster leads the nation in technical and specialty textile manufacturing.

Benefits to Delegates:

Pre-arranged B2B meetings with vetted distributors and buyers

In-market briefings on regulatory, customs, and procurement trends

Exposure to high-value niches (aerospace, geotextile, filtration, energy, and defense sectors)

On-site logistical and translation support through state and federal trade partners

Participating Regions: Oman, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

Planned Dates: Spring 2026

Application Deadline: February 15, 2026

To express interest or receive the full itinerary, contact Jeri Barutis at Jeri.barutis@edpnc.com

Source: The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) – Jeri Barutis

Posted: November 21, 2025