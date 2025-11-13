EFI And Fiery, LLC, Reach Agreement On Fiery Acquisition Of Inèdit Software

LONDONDERRY, NH — November 12, 2025 — Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI™) today announced that it has signed an agreement for Fiery, LLC, to acquire all interests in Inèdit Software, the leading RIP and color management software company serving all brands of digital textile printers worldwide. Inèdit’s software products, including neoStampa, neoTextil and neoCatalog, serve the digital textile and specialty printing markets, and will enable Fiery to broaden its suite of solutions targeted at those markets. EFI Reggiani will continue its strong working relationship with Inèdit as an OEM partner.

“Fiery is a key OEM partner for EFI, supplying RIPs and color management tools for our packaging and display graphics businesses,” said Frank Pennisi, EFI’s CEO. “With this transaction, Fiery will now support our textile business as well, enabling EFI to focus on its core businesses of systems, production software, and ink. In addition, as part of Fiery, LLC, Inèdit will be able to take advantage of additional growth opportunities. We believe this transaction brings strong benefits to both companies while ensuring continued availability of software products that are important to the textile printing industry.”

Fiery plans to continue with the leading Inèdit brand as an independent product suite, supporting current and prospective partners and customers with its strong software development capabilities and deep understanding of the digital textile printing industry. Financial details and a timeline for completion of this transaction are not available at this time.

Posted: November 13, 2025

Source: Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI™)