AATCC Announces 2026 Coloration Conference

DURHAM, N.C. — November 24, 2025 — Join industry leaders, innovators, and researchers for the AATCC Coloration Conference, February 24–25, 2026, at the StateView Hotel in Raleigh, N.C. This event will bring together professionals from across the textile and color industries to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations shaping the future of coloration.

About the Conference:

The program will highlight sustainable practices, digital transformation, and advancements in dyeing technology — from lab design and color communication to natural dyes and waterless coloration systems. Attendees will gain valuable insights into modern production methods, material innovations, and testing techniques driving performance and sustainability in today’s textile supply chain.

This event is designed for professionals involved in textile coloration, product development, research and development, testing, quality control, and sustainability. It welcomes representatives from brands, mills, and suppliers who are eager to deepen their expertise and stay connected with industry advancements. Participants will gain valuable insights into emerging technological and market trends, network with peers and leading experts in textile coloration, and experience hands-on learning through lab tours and technical sessions. Be inspired by innovative leaders who are shaping the future of color in textiles.

Program Highlights

Program content is currently in development. Topics listed below could possibly change.

Designing & Modernizing Dyeing Labs for the Future

Explore strategies for upgrading lab environments to meet the demands of next-

generation coloration.

LEDs and Their Challenges

Understand the implications of LED lighting for color perception and control.

Digital Standards & Color Communication in the LED/UV Era

Learn how digital tools are reshaping global color management practices.

Color Matching & Control

Address best practices for achieving and maintaining accurate, consistent color.

Panel Discussions

Hear multiple perspectives from industry experts on evolving challenges and

opportunities in coloration.

Fibre52: Natural Fibers & Efficiency Analytics

Discover innovative, sustainable processing methods for cotton and natural fibers.

Preparation for Synthetic Fibers

Examine modern techniques to improve dye uptake and performance in synthetics.

Challenges of Recycled Fibers

Gain insight into coloration issues and solutions for circular textile systems.

Natural & BioBased Dyes

Explore emerging dye sources and applications from natural and bio-based materials.

New Color Application Technologies

See how automation and digitalization are revolutionizing the dyeing process.

Innovations in Waterless Dyeing

This session showcases cutting-edge approaches to sustainable color application.

AATCC Test Methods

Learn about recent updates and applications in AATCC colorfastness and testing

standards.

Advancements in Colorfastness Testing Equipment

See the latest tools for accurate, reliable color evaluation and performance testing.

North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles

Experience an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at one of the world’s premier

institutions for textile education and research. Attendees will participate in guided tours

of the analytical service lab, digital design lab, TPACC, and the dyeing & finishing pilot

labs at the Wilson College of Textiles

Register today to connect with leading industry professionals and academic experts at this

must-attend event. AATCC members enjoy discounted registration. Be sure to register by

February 10, 2026, to take advantage of early rates.

For more program details Visit https://www.aatcc.org/coloration/

Posted: November 25, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)