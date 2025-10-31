TRSA Wraps Up 2025 Regional Summit Series In Philadelphia

ALEXANDRIA, VA — October 29, 2025 — TRSA, the association for linen, uniform, and facility services, successfully wrapped up its 2025 Regional Production Summit series with the Northeast Production Summit, held October 22–23 in Philadelphia.

The two-day event brought together industry professionals for a robust program of education, networking and operational insight.

The summit featured a full day of educational sessions followed by a networking reception and concluded with a plant tour showcasing advanced automation in textile services.

Driving Operational Excellence

The event opened with a keynote by Lisa Ryan, CSP and founder of Grategy®, titled “The Fabric of Success: How Engaged Employees Drive Business Excellence in Textile Services.” Ryan emphasized the importance of building a workplace culture that values and motivates employees—key to improving productivity and reducing turnover.

Attendees explored a range of production-focused topics, including:

Employee engagement strategies

Linen selection, handling, and maintenance

Quality-assurance tools and techniques

Dashboard-driven safety insights

Trends in production automation and digitalization

Facilitated roundtable discussions allowed participants to dive deeper into regional challenges and share best practices with peers, fostering collaboration and actionable takeaways.

Industry Leaders Endorse the Experience

Nick Palermo of Morgan Services praised the summit, saying, “This was a very informative and value-added program. I would definitely attend again and plan to send others from my plant.” His feedback reflects the summit’s impact on driving practical improvements and professional development across operations.

Facility Tour Showcases Innovation

The summit concluded with a tour of Single Source Plus Laundry’s 18,000-square-foot facility in Bellmawr, NJ. The plant processes more than 200,000 pounds of textiles weekly for luxury hospitality clients, utilizing advanced automation to ensure efficiency and quality.

President Brian Beere, who acquired Single Source Plus in 2013 when it served just six clients, welcomed attendees and shared the company’s growth journey. Under his leadership, the operation now processes over 10 million pounds of hotel laundry annually, exemplifying innovation and scalability in the industry.

Looking Ahead

The Northeast Production Summit capped off TRSA’s 2025 regional summit series, reinforcing the association’s commitment to advancing operational excellence through education, peer exchange, and industry innovation.

For more information on upcoming TRSA events and initiatives, visit https://www.trsa.org/events-education/.

Source: TRSA, The Association For Linen, Uniform, And Facility Services