Textile Technology Bellwethers Headline ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 Exhibition

SINGAPORE — October 28, 2025 — The region’s leading textile machinery exhibition ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 opens today at the Singapore Expo. The ceremony was officiated by Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Trade & Industry and Ministry of National Development, Republic of Singapore.

The four-day exhibition has attracted the participation of major textile machinery brands from around the world. Over 840 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions are showcasing their latest technologies and solutions to trade visitors from Asia’s leading textile and garment manufacturing hubs.

Occupying over 70,000 square meters of gross space, the exhibition features 19 product sectors, covering the entire textile and garment manufacturing value chain. Spotlighting solutions that advance sustainability, digitalization and productivity, exhibits range from spinning, weaving and knitting to garment making, textile processing to automation, recycling and other products and services.

Owned by CEMATEX (the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers), ITMA ASIA returns to Singapore after 20 years. It was first held at the Singapore Expo in 2001 and repeated in 2005.

Combined with CITME, a textile machinery exhibition owned by the China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT TEX since 2008, the combined exhibition is staged outside of China for the first time.

“This Singapore edition marks a new milestone for ITMA ASIA + CITME. By bringing the latest machinery and digital solutions closer to growth markets across South and Southeast Asia and the Middle East, our aim is to offer a trusted platform for mill owners to source cutting-edge technologies that support operational modernisation and long-term competitiveness, particularly in advancing sustainability,” said Alex Zucchi, president of CEMATEX.

Gu Ping, president of CTMA added, “Amid a new wave of digital revolution, the global textile and textile machinery sectors now stand at the forefront of strategic transformation. As a premier platform on textile machinery, the exhibition not only showcases end-to-end solutions but acts as a bridge for efficient business collaboration across the supply chain.”

For regional textile machinery buyers in the region, ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 provides a strategic platform to source for cost-effective technologies that boost operational performance while ensuring compliance with sustainability standards and regulations.

Exhibiting countries

CEMATEX countries and China, both of which have robust textile machinery sectors, have strong presence on the show floor. Their exhibitors take up almost 70% of the exhibit space.

A total of 281 exhibitors from the nine CEMATEX countries booked over 38% of the net exhibit space. From among CEMATEX countries, Italy fields the largest contingent of 98 exhibitors, followed by Germany and Switzerland.

Chinese exhibitors totalling 310 book 30% of the exhibit space. From the rest of the world, India tops the list with 87 exhibitors.

Top product sectors

Of the 19 product sectors, finishing is the largest sector with 184 exhibitors; it occupies 22% of the exhibit space. The second biggest sector is spinning (167 exhibitors with 19% of exhibit space).

Other prominent sectors are knitting (99 exhibitors, 15% of exhibit space), weaving (80 exhibitors, 11% of exhibit space) and printing (56 exhibitors, 10% of exhibit space).

According to the show owners, many of the exhibits will spotlight solutions in circularity, resource efficiency, waterless processing, and renewable energy integration as the goal is to help Asian manufacturers move beyond volume-driven growth to embrace sustainable, impact-driven competitiveness.

ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 is organized by ITMA Services and co-organised by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Company. For more information on the exhibition, download the app or visit www.itmaasiasingapore.com. Visitor badges are available for purchase online.

Held alongside the exhibition is the ITMA Sustainability Forum: Accelerating the Green Transition. Taking place on 30 October, it is a half-day forum presented by CEMATEX with Singapore Fashion Council as the Programme Partner.

Posted: October 28, 2025

Source: CEMATEX, CTMA & CCPIT TEX