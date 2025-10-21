Sun Chemical To Showcase Extensive Digital Textile Inks Portfolio At ITMA Asia In Singapore

SOUTH NORMANTON, UK — October 2, 2025 — Sun Chemical will present its comprehensive portfolio of digital textile inks on Stand C111, Hall 6, ITMA Asia 2025 in Singapore (28 – 31 October), underlining its commitment to supporting growth across the textile industry in Asia.

Asia remains one of the most important regions for textile production, and Sun Chemical is strengthening its presence within this market through both local manufacturing and distribution. With production capability for reactive inks in Shanghai and local stock availability across Asia, the company ensures reduced lead times and simplified logistics to meet the needs of customers in India, Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and the wider Southeast Asian market.

At ITMA Asia, Sun Chemical will showcase the following product ranges:

Xennia Amethyst Evo Reactive Inks

This range of inks enable high-volume, efficient production in the fashion and home textile industry, ensuring customers meet their most demanding targets without compromising quality. The innovative formula is designed to improve colour efficiency and strength, while optimising properties to enhance colour balance for advanced colour management and sample matching.

Xennia Sapphire Pigment Inks

Representing a step forward in pigment printing, the inks deliver enhanced colour vibrance, fast performance and durability with ease of use. Developed with sustainability in mind, the range allows users to reduce waste chemicals, lower energy consumption, and eliminate water from the textile printing post-process without compromising application performance.

Xennia Agate Acid Inks

Sun Chemical’s water-based acid dye inks are designed for demanding applications. Suitable for applications such as polyamide, silk, and delicate fashion accessories, Xennia Agate provides consistent performance, controlled penetration, reliable output even in long runs, and a balance of vibrancy with durability, all while keeping maintenance to a minimum.

ElvaJet Series Sublimation Inks

Formulated to deliver sharp, vivid colours and excellent print performance, ElvaJet inks offer compatibility with a wide range of printers for applications from high-fashion and sportswear to home textiles and bold sign & display work.

With a growing presence in Asia, Sun Chemical’s participation at ITMA Asia is part of its wider commitment to digital textile printing and sustainability, supporting innovation and business growth in one of the world’s most dynamic textile regions.

Edri Baggi, Business Lead for Sun Chemical’s Textiles Division, comments: “The textile industry in Asia is evolving rapidly, with increasing demand for innovation, efficiency, and sustainable practices. Our goal is not only to provide inks that deliver exceptional colour and performance but also to work closely with customers and partners to help them unlock new creative and commercial opportunities. We look forward to discussing new opportunities with OEMs and printers to support the high-quality requirements of key textile segments such as fashion, home textiles, sportswear, and sign & display. With our local production and stock, we are well-positioned to deliver innovative, sustainable digital ink solutions while simplifying logistics and reducing lead times for customers throughout Asia. ITMA Asia is the ideal show for us to share ideas, exchange insights and demonstrate how our technology can support the industry’s long-term growth in the Asian region. ”

For more information visit: www.sunchemical.com/digital_textiles/ or visit Sun Chemical at ITMA Asia on Stand C111, Hall 6.

Posted: October 21, 2025

Source: Sun Chemical, a member of the DIC Group