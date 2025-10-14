Reifenhäuser Wins German Design Award For New User Interface

DUESSELDORF, Germany — October 12, 2025 — At K 2025 in Duesseldorf, the Reifenhäuser Group unveiled its new company-wide machine user interface, which offers a uniform design language for blown film, flat film, and nonwoven lines, as well as particularly simple operation. The overall concept impressed not only customers, but also the jury of the German Design Awards, who honored the system with the prestigious design award during the trade fair.

In times of a growing global shortage of skilled workers, the simple and intuitive operation of production equipment is a decisive success factor. That is why Reifenhäuser has completely redesigned its human-machine interface (HMI) and introduced a completely new, visually appealing, and responsive solution. It combines the highly complex and heterogeneous requirements of different extrusion machines in a flexible and scalable system. Reifenhäuser will be showcasing the new HMI at its open house during the K trade fair on its new EVO GEN3 and EVEREX blown film and flat film lines.

The operator can access every setting with a maximum of two clicks and, thanks to customizable dashboards and a clearly laid out start-up page, retains control over the entire extrusion process at all times. The intelligent color concept and the intuitive, responsive touch interface significantly speed up operation.

The new development was carried out in collaboration with HMI Project, a renowned agency specializing in human-machine interfaces (HMI). The new HMI was developed with a focus on people in order to simplify everyday operation of complex machines. In a user-centered process, real-life usage scenarios were analyzed and validated through usability tests. The result is a modular, scalable, and extremely flexible interface that combines technical complexity and user-friendliness at the highest level. Assistance systems, informative illustrations, and a clear visual hierarchy support the operator in setting up, monitoring, and optimizing sensitive production processes.

The German Design Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the design landscape. Since 2012, the award has identified significant design trends, made them visible, and honored them. Every year, outstanding work in the fields of product design, communication design, and architecture is recognized.

Posted: October 14, 2025

Source: Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Mashinenfabrik