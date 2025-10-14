Herculite Named One Of The Best Places To Work In Pennsylvania For Third Straight Year

EMIGSVILLE, PA— October 13, 2025 — Herculite Products Inc., an innovator and manufacturer of high-performance and custom fabrics, is pleased to announce that the Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business have selected it as one of the Best Places to Work in PA for 2025.

This is the third consecutive year that Herculite has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, a designation that highlights, recognizes, and honors the state’s top workplaces. Companies are ranked based on an evaluation of each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics, as well as an employee survey that measures the employee experience.

“We’re honored to be recognized as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work in PA – and especially proud to receive this recognition for the third year in a row,” said Vice President of Human Resources Pamela Funk. “This achievement is a direct reflection of our incredible associates, whose talent, dedication, and passion drive everything we do. At the heart of our culture is a commitment to empowering our associates to grow, thrive, and make a meaningful impact. Thank you to every member of our team — together, we’re creating a workplace where success and fulfillment go hand in hand.”

“The 2025 Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania have created workplaces that inspire success. They are committed to providing their employees with a positive environment, which translates into excellent customer service,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business. “We are pleased to join with the Best Companies Group in honoring these inspirational businesses.”

Posted: October 14, 2025

Source: Herculite Products Inc.