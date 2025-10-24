Free Registration Now Open For Textiles Recycling Expo USA – The First-Ever Dedicated Exhibition & Conference For Textile Recycling In North America 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October 23, 2025 — Registration is now officially open for the Textiles Recycling Expo USA, the first dedicated exhibition and conference for textile recycling in North America. The landmark event will take place April 29–30, 2026, at the Charlotte Convention Center in North Carolina, and attendance is completely free.

At a pivotal time for the U.S. textile industry – amid California’s landmark Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) law and growing momentum from other states exploring similar frameworks – Textiles Recycling Expo USA offers a timely platform for collaboration, innovation, and action.

The event will showcase the latest technologies and innovations in textile recycling, alongside high-level discussions and expert-led panels addressing the road to circularity. Attendees will gain opportunities to connect with decision-makers from across the global textile recycling supply chain, whilst learning about the latest collaborative projects, case studies and legislation updates.

The growing exhibitor and sponsorship lineup features Syre, Beyond Retro, Bank & Vogue, Valerius, Circ, Debrand, AATCC, American Truetzschler, Borsoi Recycling, Pierret, New Focus Textiles, and many others. ReJu has been confirmed as VIP Lounge Sponsor, offering an exclusive experience to brands and retailers.

Accelerating Circularity joins as Structural Partner, shaping the conference program to reflect the most pressing industry challenges and solutions for scaling textile-to-textile recycling. SMART (Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association) and American Circular Textiles are named as Founding Partners for the inaugural event. Goodwill Industries International has newly come on board as Impact Partner.

Additional supporters include Textile Exchange, Carolina Recycling Association, Southern Textile Association, Fashion Takes Action, INDA Media, North American Linen Association, Waste Advantage Magazine, Ecotextile News, TextilesLoop, Denim Deal, Textile World, and many more.

Textiles Recycling Expo USA is free-to-attend, offering open access to the exhibition floor, expert-led conference sessions, and unique networking opportunities designed to accelerate the transition to a circular textiles economy.

Register for your free tickets here:

https://www.ami-events.com/event/694237c9-a338-40cd-87ad-338dcdc624d6/regProcessStep1:29e62f9a-6da7-472b-8f1d-88c3b01c33fb?RefId=PR_Reg_Open&utm_campaign=26_TRE_USA&utm_medium=PR_Reg_Open&utm_source=Press%2520release&rp=6678fae6-8a32-445c-8b89-49f63eb8c980

For more information on exhibiting or speaking, visit the website here: www.textilesrecyclingexpo.com/usa

Posted: October 24, 2025

Source: Applied Market Information Ltd (AMI)