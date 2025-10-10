AATCC Detergent Options Certified By OEKO-TEX®

DURHAM, N.C. — October 10, 2025 — AATCC announces the renewal of its OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT certification for AATCC Powder Laundry Detergent, Certificate No. 21.0.93288. This renewal highlights AATCC’s commitment to sustainable textile testing practices.

AATCC Renews Eco Passport for Powder Detergents

The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) is proud to announce the renewal of its OEKO-TEX® ECO PASSPORT certification for the AATCC Standard Reference Laundry Powder Detergents, Certificate No. 21.0.93288. This renewal reinforces AATCC’s commitment to sustainable and responsible textile testing practices.

The ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® is an independent certification for chemicals, colorants, and auxiliaries used in the textile and leather industry. Products awarded this certification have been tested for harmful substances and meet the strict criteria for environmentally friendly production.

AATCC Powder Detergent is widely used in standardized textile testing and is now also listed in the ZDHC Gateway, supporting the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals initiative. This listing enhances transparency and promotes safer chemical management across the global supply chain.

This renewal is a testament to our ongoing dedication to sustainability and product integrity. We’re proud to offer a detergent that meets rigorous environmental standards while supporting the textile industry’s testing needs.

Detergent and AATCC Eco Passport Information

The updated certificate and supporting documentation are now available on the AATCC website at https://www.aatcc.org/detergent-certification

To purchase AATCC Powder Detergent, visit the AATCC Store: https://members.aatcc.org/store/

To learn more about the benefits of AATCC Standard Laundry Detergent, visit: https://www.aatcc.org/laundering/

What is ZDHC?

ZDHC- stands for the zero discharge of hazardous chemicals. It is a program started by apparel and footwear brands and retailers who wanted to lead the industry toward zero discharge of hazardous chemicals. ZDHC has a materials-restricted substance list (ZDHC-MRSL), which is a list of chemical substances that are prohibited from use. Compliance comes in the forms of Levels 1 – 3. AATCC is compliant with Level 1. For more information on ZDHC visit https://www.zdhc-gateway.com/

What is ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX®?

ECO PASSPORT by OEKO-TEX® is an independent certification system for chemicals, colorants, and auxiliaries used in the textile and leather industry. Following a multistep process, each individual ingredient in a chemical product is analyzed to determine if it meets statutory requirements and that it is not harmful to human health.

The textile chemicals certified in accordance with the ECO PASSPORT have been tested for harmful substances in critical concentrations as listed in the ECO PASSPORT standard. The label provides transparent proof of which articles meet the criteria for ecologically responsible textile and leather manufacture (oeko-tex.com).

The process for AATCC’s certification included the following:

CAS Number Screening of the chemical ingredients- During the CAS Number Screening, the product components were compared against the list of harmful chemicals for the ECO PASSPORT (RSL/MRSL), which includes the SVHC Candidate List from REACH.

Analytical Verification-An analytical laboratory test was carried out to ensure that the certified chemicals can be used in the sustainable production of human-ecological optimized textiles.

AATCC worked with OEKO-TEX® through Hohenstein which is a certifying body for ZDHC-MRSL. You can now find the AATCC powdered detergent listed on the OEKO-TEX® Buying Guide. https://www.oeko-tex.com/en/buying-guide Find out more about ECO PASSPORT at https://www.oeko-tex.com/en/our-standards/eco-passport-by-oeko-tex

What does the ZDHC-MRSL, and ECO PASSPORT distinctions mean for AATCC Powdered Detergent customers?

The chemicals used to manufacture AATCC 1993 Standard Reference Detergent With Brightener (W/B) and AATCC 1993 Standard Reference Detergent Without Brightener (WOB) Powders have been evaluated and confirmed to not be hazardous to the environment per the guidelines established for ECO PASSPORT and ZDHC-MRSL. For those companies on a journey to sustainable chemical management and ZDHC-MRSL compliance, the AATCC powders can confidently be used as part of your value chain. The powdered detergent formulas are consistent and ZDHC Level 1 compliant. Additionally, ECO PASSPORT serves as credible proof that it can be used in sustainable processes.

Customers may request a full copy of the AATCC ECO PASSPORT Certificate by visiting https://www.aatcc.org/testing/SDS. The certificate may be validated by following the QR Code:

Now is your chance to help move the textile industry in a more sustainable direction! Buy AATCC 1993 Standard Reference Detergent With Brightener (W/B) and AATCC 1993 Standard Reference Detergent Without Brightener (WOB) Powdered Detergents because they are now ECO Passport and ZDHC certified! You can purchase AATCC Detergent and more at https://members.aatcc.org/store

Posted: October 10, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)