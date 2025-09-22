SDL Atlas Launches Upgraded Scorch/Sublimation Tester For Heat And Pressure Fabric Testing

ROCK HILL, S.C. — September 22, 2025 — SDL Atlas announces the release of its newly upgraded Scorch/Sublimation Tester, engineered for greater accuracy, efficiency, and operator safety in evaluating fabrics under heat and pressure.

The instrument precisely measures ironing color fastness, dimensional stability under dry heat, and sublimation fastness, ensuring consistent and reliable results across applications.

A unique feature of the SDL Atlas Scorch/Sublimation Tester is its specially engineered lower hotplate system. Rather than depending on the upper plate’s weight for accuracy across different test methods, pressure is applied via a precision load cell beneath the lower hotplate. This design ensures pressure can be precisely adjusted to meet specific test standards, all easily controlled through the intuitive touch screen interface. It also enables a single instrument to perform both large plate and small plate tests with ease.

Other Key Upgrades:

Flexible Configuration – Standard large plate with optional small plate for special samples.

Built-In Standards – Preloaded international/domestic test methods with multi-language support.

Enhanced Safety – Insulated shell to reduce the risk of heat exposure

Higher Precision – Improved temperature and timing systems for accurate, repeatable testing.

Touch-Screen Controls – Intuitive interface for quick test setup.

Fully compliant with AATCC 92/114 and BS1006 UK-LA, the upgraded tester provides a reliable and safe solution for global textile laboratories.

The upgraded SDL Atlas Scorch/Sublimation Tester is now available worldwide.

To learn more about the Scorch/Sublimation Tester and the latest updates, visit: https://sdlatlas.com/products/scorchsublimation-testers

Source: SDL Atlas