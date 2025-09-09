Registration Now Open For Functional Fabric Fair Portland Fall 2025

NORWALK, Conn. — September 9, 2025 — The fall edition of Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS® has officially opened registration for its upcoming show, beginning with the Day 0 Sustainability Workshop on November 11, followed by two days of exhibit hall and Expert Talks educational programming on November 12 and 13.

“Functional Fabric Fair continues to grow each year as the essential sourcing and education platform for the performance and outdoor textile industry,” said Steve McCullough, Event Vice President. “This fall, attendees will experience more exhibitors, more innovation, and more opportunities to connect with leaders driving the future of sustainable textiles. With the addition of the Future Fabrics Expo Innovation Hub, expanded education, and our new focus on textile-to-textile recycling, Portland will be our most impactful edition yet.”

Key Program Highlights:

Day 0 Sustainability Workshop Returns

Curated and facilitated by Jill Dumain of Fractal CSOs, Todd Copeland of Copeland Consultancy LLC, and Kevin Myette of bluesign technologies, the full-day workshop will bring together industry leaders and sustainability practitioners for new sessions shaped by attendee feedback, including:

Pragmatic approaches to foundational topics;

Latest field developments and updates;

Real-world case studies;

Roundtable discussions and interactive activities; and

New Focus Topic: Textile-to-Textile Recycling.

The 2025 edition will spotlight Textile-to-Textile (T2T) Recycling – The Role of Recyclers. With regulations such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) making circularity essential, T2T is emerging as a solution that preserves material quality to create new garments from old ones. Europe is leading progress with upcoming textile collection mandates and innovations in sorting, digital passports, and recycling systems.

Future Fabrics Expo Innovation Hub Makes Portland Debut

Another first for Portland, the Future Fabrics Expo (FFE) will bring its curated presentation of next-generation materials to Functional Fabric Fair, further enhancing sourcing opportunities for attendees.

Exhibit Hall & Features

The exhibit hall will feature 300+ sustainable-certified suppliers showcasing functional fabrics, finishes, trims, accessories, and innovations for the Fall/Winter 2026/2027 seasons. In addition to curated sourcing opportunities, attendees will have access to:

Daily Expert Talks educational sessions;

Interactive discovery areas including: the Trend Forum, Bodywear Collective, Innovation;

Hub, Wool Forum, Future Fabrics Expo Innovation Hub, and the all-new Cotton Forum;

Live demonstrations;

Networking destinations such as the Sustainability and Media lounges; and

Happy hours and social gatherings.

Registration

Functional Fabric Fair is a trade-only event, free for verified designers, product developers, purchasing agents, material managers, and students in the outdoor, performance, and lifestyle apparel sectors. The Day 0 Sustainability Workshop requires separate registration with limited seating.

Discounted hotel rates are available at select partner properties near the Oregon Convention Center.

For full show information and updates on all 2025 editions, visit: www.functionalfabricfair.com.

Posted September 9, 2025

Source: Functional Fabric Fair