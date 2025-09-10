PLASTICS Economic Analysis: August Jobs Report Shows Mixed Signals For U.S. Manufacturing And Plastics Sector

WASHINGTON, D.C. — September 9, 2025 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has released a new economic analysis examining the August 2025 U.S. jobs report and its implications for the manufacturing sector, with particular focus on plastics and rubber products manufacturing. Written by PLASTICS Chief Economist Dr. Perc Pineda, the analysis highlights both areas of concern and signals of resilience in labor market data.

“Although total manufacturing employment declined by 12,000 in August, the manufacturing unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8% from 4.2% in July,” writes Dr. Pineda. “Despite this monthly improvement, however, the rate has been trending upward since January. As of July 2025, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated 437,000 job openings in manufacturing—a continued positive sign for the sector.”

