Industry Leaders Confirm Support For The Inaugural Textiles Recycling Expo USA

WYOMISSING, PA — September 4, 2025 — Textiles Recycling Expo USA has already received widespread support from key industry players ahead of its launch on April 29-30 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Following the highly successful European launch in Brussels earlier this year, many exhibitors have committed to the US edition, eager to replicate the quality and breadth of international visitors seen at the European event.

The growing exhibitor list features some of the industry’s most influential names, including Syre, Beyond Retro, Bank & Vogue, Valerius, Circ, and Debrand. Syre, a Founding Exhibitor, is particularly well aligned with the US edition, as it prepares to launch its first North Carolina plant capable of producing 10,000 metric tons of circular polyester annually. Backed by retail giants such as H&M, Target, Gap, and Houdini Sportswear, Syre’s participation underscores the event’s relevance as the premier platform for textile recycling industry professionals and advancing transformation.

The launch event has already secured key sponsors, including AATCC, along with a dedicated VIP area sponsored by ReJu, demonstrating strong early support from industry leaders. A wide range of additional sponsorship opportunities are also available, which can be explored in more detail on their website.

In addition to exhibitors, the expo has secured partnerships with leading associations. Accelerating Circularity joins as Structural Partner, working closely with the organizers to help shape the conference program to reflect the industry’s most pressing challenges and emerging solutions for scalable textile-to-textile recycling. Meanwhile, SMART (Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association) has signed on as Founding Partner, bringing its expertise, advocacy, and networks to spotlight best practices and support industry-wide collaboration.

The impressive roster of supporters also includes the Southern Textile Association, Fashion Takes Action, North American Linen Association, Carolina Recycling Association, Waste Advantage Magazine, Ecotextile News, TextilesLoop, Denim Deal, Fashion United, and many more.

The Textiles Recycling Expo USA is free to attend, offering access to an exhibition floor filled with pioneering technologies and services, alongside an open conference theater featuring expert-led panels, keynote presentations, and in-depth discussions. Together, these elements will create an unparalleled platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and driving the transition toward a circular textiles economy.

For more information on exhibiting, speaking, or registering to attend, visit the website here: https://events.amiplastics.com/textiles-recycling-expo-usa

Posted: September 5, 2025

Source: Applied Market Information Ltd (AMI)