NCTO Praises End Of De Minimis Loophole For Low-Value Commercial Shipments, Supports Seamless U.S. Processing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — August 28, 2025 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), representing the full spectrum of U.S. textiles from fiber, yarn and fabrics to finished sewn products, issued the following statement from President and CEO Kim Glas voicing strong support for the end of de minimis on August 29 and seamless U.S. processing.

Statement by NCTO President and CEO Kim Glas:

“The Trump administration has taken decisive action to close the de minimis loophole, a trade measure long exploited by Chinese e-commerce giants and other foreign shippers to circumvent U.S. trade laws. For years, companies have used this loophole to avoid tariffs and customs reporting requirements on shipments valued at $800 or less, devastating U.S. manufacturers, undercutting American jobs, and opening the floodgates to unsafe and counterfeit products and goods made with forced labor. The administration’s executive action closes this channel and delivers long overdue relief to the U.S. textile industry and its workers, while strengthening America’s economic and national security.

“Effective Friday, August 29, all commercial shipments must follow the same rules—customs documentation on the origin of goods and their classification and payment of all applicable duties and fees. This reform brings critical accountability back into the trade system and restores confidence for American manufacturers who have been competing on an uneven and destructive playing field.

“Those addicted to the profits of de minimis have been raising alarms about the change to the status quo perpetuating false information, but the fact remains that consumers will still receive their online orders. These packages—over 90% of which enter the United States as express shipments—will now come in under a system that is fair, transparent, and enforceable. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is equipped to handle this change and has the systems in place. The U.S. Postal Service is ready and has the systems in place. The U.S. is not stopping international mail.

“This action expands the president’s suspension of de minimis treatment for low-value commercial shipments from China and Hong Kong, which already covers the majority of de minimis packages and has been in effect since May 2. It ensures all small package shipments – regardless of delivery method – have the necessary inspection, information, and duty collection. Packages are arriving every day into the United States. Tomorrow will be no different.

“With this action, the Trump administration has delivered an historic win for U.S. industry, American workers, and the integrity of our trade system.”

Posted: August 29, 2025

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)