Polychrome & Convene Utilize Complex Weaves to Create Texture

NEW YORK, NY — May 28, 2025 — Designtex, a designer and manufacturer of applied materials for the built environment, introduces Polychrome and Convene. The multi-colored woven upholstery patterns are fun, bright, and ready to provide visual eye candy to any environment. Bold and geometric, Polychrome and Convene utilize complex weaves to add interest beyond their structured graphics.

The weaves used in Polychrome create dynamic textures that enhance its kaleidoscopic pattern while adding to the visual narrative. With seven colorways that suit a variety of moods, the upholstery textile is ideal for use in education environments and other public spaces

“Polychrome’s bounty of color and texture will bring joy and dynamism to any space – it can be a dash of vibrancy or blend in beautifully with other textures and materials. It’s a palette starter!” says Eve Singer, Principal Designer.

Convene’s subtle pinstripe and mixing of yarns creates a depth of color and dimension that will easily work across a variety of both indoor and outdoor public spaces. The six color palettes of the pattern range from subtle and neutral to vibrant and bold, providing ample options for every project.

Polychrome and Convene are high-performing patterns that are bleach cleanable, making them ideal for use in a variety of public spaces, such as education or the workplace. Their multi-colored nature makes both patterns easy to use, as they pair well with a variety of colors and fabrics, with the ability to act as a bridge that unites design schemes.

Polychrome is manufactured using 100 percent Postconsumer Recycled Polyester, while Convene comprises 73 percent Acrylic Solution Dyed Sunbrella® and 27 percent Polyester Solution Dyed, Sunbrella®. Both patterns carry certifications and programs in HPD, LEED, and SCS Indoor Advantage Gold while featuring Low VOCs, No Antimicrobials, No Flame Retardants, No PFAS, and No PVC.

Learn more about Polychrome and Convene at designtex.com.

Posted: June 1, 2025

Source: Designtex