BleuBully Bedding Launches With 100% Tencel™ Modal & Jersey Knit Fabric

LA QUINTA, CA. — May 28, 2025 — BleuBully, a bedding company who has revolutionized the way we sleep, has officially launched with unique, luxurious, and affordable 100% TencelTM Modal 400-thread-count Sateen and 150gsm Jersey Knit sheets, pillowcases, shams, duvet covers and more.

Inspired by a discontinued bedding brand – BleuBully was founded by a passion and love for comfort. Created by Stephanie Griffith, President and Founder of BleuBully, it all started when the exclusive supplier of her favorite 400-thread-count 100% modal sheets closed in 2020. Leveraging her experience in merchandising and working with overseas contacts, Griffith enhanced the beloved sheets and launched BleuBully’s first sateen sheet set in May 2024, quickly selling out with over 1,000 units in just a few short months with zero marketing support.

“When my favorite sheets were discontinued, everything I tried to find after was incomparable,” said Stephanie Griffith, President and Founder of BleuBully Bedding. “Bedding made from 100% Tencel Modal and 150gsm Jersey Knit is unique to the market, you won’t find sheets like these at your everyday department store.”

Due to the astounding popularity and highly demanded Sateen sheet sets, BleuBully is officially launching with its beloved buttery soft TencelTM Modal Sateen sets, plus a soothing Jersey Knit collection. OKEO-TEX Standard 100 certified, BleuBully’s products are sustainably made with 100% TencelTM Modal created from Beech tree fibers, which results in an ultra-premium, breathable and biodegradable fabric. Silky smooth and cooling to the touch, the Sateen sheet sets are best for warm sleepers, while BleuBully’s Jersey Knit collection is designed for those who prefer a cozier snooze.

In addition to being dedicated to offering top-quality bedding, BleuBully donates 3% of every sale to select animal shelters to lobby for universal breeding regulations. Once the fund collection reaches $10,000, this giveback program releases it to a personally vetted recipient that can be a shelter, legal team or local politician fighting for animal rights.

Bleubully’s sheet sets, shams, duvet covers and more are available in a variety of colors and can be purchased online by visiting www.bleubully.com

Posted: June 1, 2025

Source: BleuBully Bedding