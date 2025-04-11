Ultrafabrics Introduces The Simple Pleasures Palette In Collaboration With Pantone

NEW YORK, NY — March 27, 2025 — For the third consecutive year, Ultrafabrics, a global leader in high-performance coated fabrics and alternative leathers, has collaborated with Pantone to create another exclusive color palette inspired by their Color of the Year. Rooted in the warmth of Mocha Mousse, Pantone’s beloved color of 2025, Ultrafabrics presents the Simple Pleasures palette. The collection features seven distinct colors that invite designers to embrace life’s simplest moments and reimagine the possibilities of contemporary design through sustainable alternative leathers.

The Simple Pleasures palette reflects everyday joys—the feeling of receiving freshly picked flowers, a warm cappuccino, or quiet moments of relaxation— and blends soothing tones and inviting textures to bring tranquility into designs. The color palette includes: Chai Latte—the Mocha Mousse-inspired custom color—Tusk, Mica, Savanna, Burnt Ochre, Coral Reef, and Sage. These colors are exclusively available within select Ultrafabrics collections.

“At Ultrafabrics, we continuously strive to elevate the design experience, and with the Simple Pleasures palette, we embrace the beauty of life’s simple moments,” said Barry Silverman, VicePresident of Marketing & Branding at Ultrafabrics. “Our ongoing collaboration with Pantone allows us to capture the spirit of the year’s standout color and translate it into materials that designers can incorporate to create inspiring, comforting environments. The Simple Pleasures palette embodies this spirit of warmth, versatility, and authenticity.”

Designed for both aesthetic appeal and high performance, Ultrafabrics’ sustainable alternative leathers are ideal for applications ranging from seating in aviation and automotive interiors to furniture and wallcoverings in healthcare, workplace, hospitality, and residential environments. Crafted using Ultrafabrics’ proprietary Takumi™ Technology, the material delivers a soft-touch feel, a stylish color palette, and industry-leading durability, making it a preferred choice for high-traﬃc spaces where both luxury and longevity are essential.

Ultrafabrics’ sustainable alternative leathers are bleach-cleanable (1:5 bleach/water solution) and do not contain any Red List chemicals, PFAS, PVC, plasticizers, or intentionally added formaldehyde. Simple Pleasures is SCS Indoor Advantage Gold certified and REACH compliant. The collection boasts 400,000 double rubs (Wyzenbeek), 180,000 rubs (Martindale), and reinforced rayon backing made of 100% FSC/PEFC Certified Rayon. It features industry-leading hydrolysis resistance for 16 weeks.

Posted: April 11, 2025

Source: Ultrafabrics