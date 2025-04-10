Stäubli Expands Manufacturing Footprint In North America With IT Cooling Connectors

DUNCAN, S.C.— April 8, 2025 — Stäubli, a global supplier of industrial and mechatronic solutions, has begun production of its fluid connectors for datacenters at the Stäubli Corporation site in Duncan, South Carolina.

Stäubli has expanded production of its fluid connectors for datacenters to Duncan, South Carolina. Currently, this line of products is also manufactured at Stäubli’s locations in Faverges, France and Hangzhou, China. This production line marks not only a milestone for the IT cooling business, but also a conscious effort for Stäubli to be close to its customers applications and market.

“The local production of these parts has been in the works for well over a year and many dedicated individuals have devoted a lot of time to accomplishing this feat. This also expands the production footprint in Duncan, and we look forward to growing our path as a trusted production unit in Stäubli,” states North American Supply Chain Director Alina Secord.

Stäubli’s non-spill fluid connectors for datacenters are perfectly adapted to connect cold plates with manifolds in thermal management applications. This compact quick disconnect is perfectly integrated in installations such as data centers or super computers. Colored rings help to easily identify the input and the output circuits to ensure a reliable, sealed and secured connection between cooling circuits.

This exciting development was unveiled with a ribbon cutting with Stäubli Group CEO Gerald Vogt and Executive President Fluid Connectors, Lionel Caillat present.

“This exciting development is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the Fluid Connectors division. We are proud to see the hard work of our team come to fruition with the start of production in Duncan,” says Lionel Caillat, Executive President Fluid Connectors.

“This milestone marks a significant step forward for the Stäubli Group in North America. The expansion of our production capabilities in South Carolina will support our growing business and future projects,” states Gerald Vogt, Stäubli Group CEO.

Products are manufactured onsite in a clean room to meet industry standards. The start of production is marked by a gate sign-off from Quality, R&D, and Industrialization in Faverges, France. The first batch of North American manufactured and assembled parts went out on Friday, February 28th from Stäubli’s warehouse directly to customers.

Source: Stäubli North America