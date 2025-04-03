LebaTex Launches New Faux Leather Textiles For Indoor And Outdoor Upholstery

NEW YORK, NY — April 2, 2025 — LebaTex, a renowned commercial textile company dedicated to producing high-quality, sustainable textiles, has announced its latest collection: a faux leather line that includes over 100 unique colors and textures. The range is comprised of polyurethane, vinyl, and silicone fabrics that can be used in both indoor and outdoor commercial and residential settings.

All 101 faux leathers combine exceptional durability with luxurious appeal, having undergone rigorous testing of 100K–500K double rubs to guarantee long-term comfort and beauty. Demonstrating the brand’s commitment to healthier, well-designed living spaces, the collection is also PFAS-free, meets or exceeds ACT minimum standards, and complies with NFPA 260 and CAL 117-2013.

“I developed this new faux leather line to provide beautiful textile choices for designers to use in a multitude of spaces,” says Stacy Garcia, CEO & Founder of LebaTex. “Through my experience observing trends and working with designers across every industry, I saw the need for durable materials that will last through several seasons and maintain the same stunning look and feel.”

With colors ranging from classic neutrals to exciting reds, oranges, and blues, this faux leather collection is designed to complement any space, whether a home, hotel, patio, deck, public area, or even select marine environments. Each fabric is expertly crafted with LebaTex’s signature stain-resistant and antibacterial finish, ensuring lasting beauty and durability.

To view the full collection and learn more about the fabrics, please visit https://www.lebatex.com/.

Posted: April 3, 2025

Source: LebaTex