Italy’s Textile Innovations Take Center Stage At Techtextil North America 2025

HOUSTON — April 14, 2025 — Italy is bringing its signature blend of tradition, innovation, and engineering excellence back to the spotlight at Techtextil North America 2025, the premier U.S. trade show for technical textiles and nonwovens, running from May 6 to 8 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Led by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, the Italian Pavilion (Booth 3431) will host 21 top-tier Italian companies—all leaders in textile technology, automation, and sustainable production.

From advanced dyeing and finishing systems to precision weaving preparation and high-efficiency machinery, the Italian Pavilion will showcase a diverse range of innovations tailored for today’s evolving textile industry. More than an exhibition, it’s a launchpad for strategic partnerships, business development, and technology transfer between Italy and the U.S.

The United States remains a core market for Italian textile machinery, ranking fourth globally behind China, Turkey, and India. In 2024 alone, Italian textile machinery exports to the U.S. totaled €112 million, a testament to the demand for Italian-made quality and performance.

At the same time, the U.S. textile industry is undergoing a rapid evolution. With annual sales exceeding $64 billion and a workforce of over 500,000, American textile producers are increasingly investing in next-generation manufacturing solutions—exactly the kind Italy delivers.

The initiative is part of the Italian Trade Agency’s broader strategy, supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to strengthen Italy’s position in global supply chains, support SME internationalization, and promote sustainable, high-tech manufacturing. Stop by our Booth 3431 to learn more about the Italian textile industry, or contact us at houston@ice.it.

The full list of Italian exhibitors at Booth 3431 includes:

4M PLANTS S.R.L.

BIANCO S.P.A.

BONINO CARDING MACHINES S.R.L.

COLOR SERVICE SRL

EFI Reggiani

FADIS SPA

FLAINOX – S.R.L. I.M.A. S.P.A.

MARZOLI MACHINES TEXTILE SRL

MONTI – MAC SRL

MONTI ANTONIO SPA

OMR SRL

Ramatex Italia SRL

RAMINA SRL

SILTEX SRL

SIMET SRL

STALAM SPA

TECNORAMA SRL

UNITECH INDUSTRIES SRL

ZANFRINI SRL

ZAPPA MACCHINE S.R.L.

Posted: April 14, 2025

Source: The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) / ACIMIT