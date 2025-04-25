DyStar Further Consolidates Manufacturing Operations In Americas To Accelerate Growth

SINGAPORE — April 25, 2025 — DyStar, a specialty chemical company with a heritage of more than a century in product development and innovation, announced the cessation of manufacturing operations at DyStar Hilton Davis with partial integration of production within DyStar LP in Reidsville, North Carolina.

The latest integration will impact the production facility of DyStar Hilton Davis, which primarily manufactures Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Dyes (FD&C), Drug and Cosmetic Dyes (D&C), Lakes, Technical Dyes, and Pigment Dispersions. As part of our ongoing efforts to consolidate and optimize our manufacturing footprint (MFO) in Americas, the facility will cease production operations on 30 June 2025.

Following the final installment of the Group’s consolidation plan, DyStar’s Americas will focus our main production activities at the sites in Reidsville, North Carolina, and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Mr. Xu Yalin, Managing Director and President, DyStar Group said, “We believe that the success of the strategic plan will position DyStar to decisively respond to the fundamental changes taking place in the industry and enables us to improve profitability while maintaining strategic product development capability, and to accelerate growth over the long-term.”

Mr. Clement Yang, Vice President, Global Manufacturing, DyStar Group said, “The overall plan builds upon our global capabilities and resources, and it reinforces DyStar’s strong commitment to strategic investments, product and service excellence, as well as productivity improvements that will drive our Company, customers and industry forward.”

Posted: April 25, 2025

Source: DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd