Orion S.A. Announces Reciend Group As New Distributor In Peru

HOUSTON — March 31, 2025 — Orion S.A., a global specialty chemicals company, announced today that the Reciend Group will be its distributor of Specialty carbon black product lines in Peru.

For more than 20 years, Reciend has been Orion’s agent and distributor in Colombia.

“We know the same dedication and technical work that transformed the Colombian market will be the key factors to drive the evolution for the coatings and plastics market in Peru,” said Eduardo Belisle, a technical business manager at Orion. “We look forward to supporting Reciend on this new journey.”

Alejandro Mejía, chief strategy officer of Reciend, said the collaboration is a strategic milestone that strengthens his company’s mission of bringing specialized solutions to Andean markets.

“It is an excellent opportunity to create even more value for our customers and principals through our talented team, committed to delivering high-performance solutions to industrial markets — such as coatings, plastics, printing systems and battery applications — where we have strong expertise and a broad ingredients portfolio,” Mejía said. “After decades of working with Orion’s carbon blacks, we’ve established a solid foundation, and now the expansion of our collaboration into Peru enables us to replicate that success in this important and growing market.”

Posted: March 31, 2025

Source: Orion S.A.