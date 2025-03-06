Global Exhibitor Line-Up Confirmed For FESPA Global Print Expo 2025 And Co-Located Events

DORKING, England — March 6, 2025 — FESPA Global Print Expo, European Sign Expo and Personalisation Experience (May 6 – 9, 2025, Messe Berlin, Germany) will welcome over 550 new and returning exhibitors from over 36 countries, already surpassing exhibitor numbers from last year’s events. At the events, visitors will have the opportunity to see the latest products and innovations from a rich line-up of international players in the speciality print space including the latest trends in sustainability, print on demand and intelligent automation.

Plockmatic group, Morgana Systems, Mikkelsen Innovations and Robotfactory are amongst the 198 first-time and returning exhibitors after an absence from the 2024 events.

Across the three events, visitors will be able to explore hardware solutions for wide format, textile and garment decoration, finishing and more from major exhibitors including AGFA, Brother, Canon, Durst, EFI, Epson, Fujifilm, HP, Kongsberg PCS, Kornit Digital, M&R, Mimaki, Ricoh and Roland.

Caldera, Onyx, PrintFactory and SA International are among the confirmed software suppliers for the event, demonstrating end-to-end workflows, colour management, job onboarding and RIP and CNC solutions.

A host of companies will present the latest consumables such as self-adhesives, aluminium composite materials, paper, inks and flexible PVC media. Exhibiting companies include 3A, 3M, Berger Textiles, Coldenhove, Decal, Endutex, Fedrigoni, Hexis, IGEPA, Pongs, Sun Chemical and UPM.

With over 100 exhibitors confirmed for European Sign Expo 2025 visitors can expect to discover transformative developments shaping the future of the signage and visual communications industries. ABC Display, Adsystem, Cosign, Domino Sign, EFKA, LUCO LED, NSELED, SIGN-Ware and TPS will showcase products for channel lettering, digital and dimensional signage, engraving and etching, illuminated displays, out-of-home media, LED, outdoor systems, laser cutters, routing and sign tools.

Personalisation Experience will highlight the latest software for customisation design and production automation, from exhibitors including Antigro, Kit Builder, Konfigear, ip.labs, and XMPie.

Head of FESPA Global Print Expo, Michael Ryan comments, “This year’s events are set to be a pivotal platform in 2025 for our global community. We’re delighted to be back in Berlin, a vibrant and creative destination, which, given its history, is ideal for hosting FESPA and it’s co-located events. Eight halls full of inspiration and innovation await professionals from the speciality print market, where they can discover a plethora of on demand technologies for specialist print applications. With over 550 exhibitors, FESPA Global Print Expo and its co-located events will be THE meeting point for Visionaries in 2025.”

For a full list of exhibitors visit: www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com/visit/exhibitor-list-2025

Registration for FESPA Global Print Expo, European Sign Expo and Personalisation Experience is now live. Entry to all three exhibitions is free for members of a FESPA national Association or FESPA Direct. Non-members who pre-register using code FESM521 before 8 April 2025 can save €30 on their exhibition entry.

Source: FESPA — A Global Federation Of Associations For The Screen Printing