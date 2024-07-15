Monforts, Uniferro Join Forces At Febratex Textile Machinery Exhibition Taking Place In Blumenau, Brazil

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — July 15, 2024 — Having recently secured significant major orders in Central and South America, finishing machinery specialist Monforts will exhibit at the upcoming Febratex textile machinery exhibition taking place in Blumenau, Brazil, from August 20-23, along with Uniferro, its new regional partner.

This new alliance follows the well-earned retirement of Herbert Erdmann of the service agency Euro Texteis, who has worked tirelessly with Monforts over more than 30 years to secure a leading position in the region for Montex tenter dryers, Thermex dyeing ranges and associated finishing technology.

After sales and service

With offices in Sao Paulo and Ceara and sub-agents across Brazil, Uniferro has been active in the textile industry for over 50 years. “Our focus has always been on providing our customers with the best technology, so we work only with high quality brands and we are very pleased to now partner with Monforts,” said Uniferro owner Fabrice Meyer.

Monforts Montex tenters and Thermex dyeing ranges are industry standard for the fabric finishing industry, providing many advantages in terms of production throughput and especially in achieving energy efficiency and savings.

“Investment in new technology and capacity expansions are very important to our customers in Brazil, who are looking to stay ahead of the competition in terms of sustainable, high quality production,” says Monforts Regional Sales Manager Achim Gesser. “We find that they carefully assess the benefits of each advanced new technology in order to thrive in a sector that is constantly changing and as a result, have adopted ongoing strategies of continuous investment.”

coaTTex

At Febratex, Monforts will introduce its very latest coaTTex coating unit exclusively dedicated to air knife and knife-over-roller coating. For single-sided application with paste or foam, the versatile coater is suitable for both incorporation into existing finishing ranges as well as installation with new Monforts Montex tenter systems.

A wide range of coatings can be applied to fabrics for providing functions such as waterproofing, liquid and gas protection and breathability, in addition to foam lamination and black-out coating.

Denim hub

Brazil remains a buoyant hub for textile manufacturing with a particular strength in the denim dyeing and finishing sector and many Monforts Thermex hotflue dyeing systems are already operational in the region, reaping the benefits of the Econtrol® process.

Econtrol is a continuous process for the dyeing of woven cotton and cellulosic fabrics, especially denim, in which reactive dyestuffs are fixed into the fabric in a one-step dyeing and drying process with a controlled combination of steam and air. The entire pad-dry process takes just two-to-three minutes.

“Differentiation is the key in the highly-competitive denim fabrics industry, whether through the successful incorporation of new fibers, accommodating new fabric constructions or exploring the many options for how to treat them at the finishing stage, to gain a market advantage,” Gesser said. “Our lines allow users to be extremely versatile and respond quickly to market demand, while also allowing very short production runs.”

Energy savings

Because finishing is a particularly energy-intensive part of the textile production chain, it is exactly where convincing results can be achieved, he adds, and Monforts has developed a wide range of energy-saving. These included a range of heat recovery systems, such as the Universal Energy Tower and the ECO Booster. Both can also be retrofitted to existing ranges to make production more resource-efficient and economical, yet without having to invest in a new machine.

“Energy costs tend to be high in Brazil and can account for up to 70 percent of production costs for our customers, so there is great demand for ways of saving money,” Gesser said. “Cutting energy usage also helps in terms of global warming and reducing carbon footprint, of course, so these latest technologies are a win-win for fabric finishers. As we look forward to a promising partnership with Uniferro in Brazil, we would like to extend our thanks and best wishes for the future to Herbert Erdmann for his hard work over the years.”

Monforts and Uniferro look forward to meeting customers old and new at Febratex, in Hall 5, at stand 27.

Posted: July 15, 2024

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG