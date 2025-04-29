Passing The Torch — Welcoming Jill Coleman As The Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN)’s New President

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.— April 29, 2025 — In a Letter to members, current President of The Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN), Tony Anzovino, announced that he will proudly hand over the presidency to long time member Jill Coleman at the upcoming AAPN annual meeting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“Since 2017, it has been one of the greatest honors of my career to serve as President of the AAPN,” wrote Anzovino. “What started as a two-year term turned into a much longer journey—thanks to the unexpected challenges of COVID and the important leadership transition to Lynsey. Along the way, we’ve learned and celebrated together at regional and international events, Carolina mill tours, and countless industry gatherings. Every moment has been an absolute privilege, and I have truly loved being part of this amazing community.”

“Jill is an outstanding leader with more than 20 years of experience across the full spectrum of the apparel supply chain—from product development and sourcing to sales, education, and go-to-market strategy,” said Anzovino. “As the principal owner of RC2 Sales Consulting and the Education and Sales Manager at Prairie Wear, Jill works with purpose-driven brands to spark growth and drive innovation in the apparel, healthcare, and uniform spaces.”

AAPN Executive Director Lynsey Jones added, “With experience at iconic AAPN member companies like Avery Dennison and Alvanon, Jill brings a rich, balanced perspective to the industry. Her keen understanding of the apparel industry’s technical complexities and consumer insights—combined with a passion for purposeful connection—makes her an ideal leader to help guide AAPN into the future. I’m so excited to collaborate with her on what’s next.”

“With Lynsey’s and Jill’s energy, vision, and commitment, I have no doubt that the best days of AAPN are still ahead of us,” said Anzovino. “Please join me in giving Jill a huge, enthusiastic congratulations! I can’t wait to see all the incredible things we will accomplish together under her leadership.”

Both Tony Anzovino and Jill Coleman will be active participants in this year’s annual meeting — join them at the pro:Americas Annual Conference from May 12 – 14 at the Marriott Harbor Beach Resort in Ft Lauderdale, FL. Registration is open, and more information is available at https://www.aapnetwork.net/2025-pro-americas-conference

Posted: April 29, 2025

Source: The Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN)