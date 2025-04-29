Monforts To Exhibit At Morocco Stitch & Tex 2025 Exhibition As North Africa Anticipates A Boom

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — April 29, 2025 — Monforts will exhibit at the upcoming Morocco Stitch & Tex 2025 exhibition which is taking place at the Casablanca International Fairground (OFEC) from May 13-15 at a critical juncture for the region’s textile manufacturers.

North African countries are currently looking to bolster their strong garment manufacturing operations with an expansion of textile production and finishing capacity, particularly with a view to exploiting the many benefits of the region’s close proximity to Europe and its cost and operational advantages.

Morocco is already in the top ten of suppliers to the EU and has also had a free trade agreement with the USA since 2006. It further looks set to emerge as a beneficiary of the recently-proposed new tariffs on imports to the USA – if they eventually go ahead – compared to its competitors in Asia.

As a specialist in advanced technology for fabric finishing, Monforts is well positioned to help.

Industry standard

Montex stenters for fabric finishing are the industry standard, particularly in the sectors of denim and home textiles, providing a number of advantages in terms of production throughput and especially in energy efficiency and savings. The other key technologies in the company’s range include relaxation dryers, Thermex dyeing ranges, Monfortex compressive shrinking ranges and MontexCoat and coaTTex coating units.

In 2024, Monforts celebrated its 140th anniversary and its technologies are based on successive industry developments and know-how accummulated over many decades. The company was founded in 1884 in Mönchengladbach in Germany where it is still headquartered and where its Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) for fully industrial testing and trials for customers is also situated. Monforts machines have been manufactured at the company’s plant in Austria since 1982.

Retrofitting

Textile companies making major capital investments in new manufacturing lines rely on durability and it’s for this reason that there are currently an estimated 2,000 Monforts machines in operation worldwide – some of which were first installed over 30 years ago. This doesn’t mean, however, that they can’t benefit from many of the advances in performance and automation that have subsequently been made by Monforts. The retrofitting of specific modules with new control and drive technology – going far beyond the basic replacement of spare parts – can have a significant impact on the performance of an existing line.

Double-digit increases

“We have a strong presence in North Africa, particularly in Morocco, Algeria and Egypt, which remain key markets for us,” says Monforts Area Sales Manager Achim Gesser who will be at the show at stand D4 with specialists from Unionmatex, the company’s regional partner. “Imports of European textile machinery to Morocco have already been increasing in double-digit figures over the past few years and some exciting projects are currently underway there.”

These include plans to construct Africa’s largest textiles and garment manufacturing city in Morocco based on 568 factories and representing a planned investment of US$2 billion.

“There has been a lot of interest, in particular from Turkish textile manufacturers, in expanding their operations to North Africa and with over 600 line installations already established in Turkiye we have built up a lot of close relationships with the major textile manufacturers there,” Gesser adds. “We expect a lot of these companies to be at this major exhibition in Morocco, especially as it is covering the complete supply chain – from machinery and fibre and yarn suppliers to finished garment specialists. The Moroccan government’s Vision 2025 programme is targeting earnings of $10 billion for the clothing and garment sector at an average annual growth rate of 15% over the next five years and we are keen to help companies looking to contribute to this unprecedented growth.”

