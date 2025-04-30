NCTO Elects Chuck Hall, President And CEO Of Barnet, As Chairman; Amy Bircher Bruyn, CEO And Founder Of MMI Textiles, As Vice Chair

WASHINGTON, D.C. — April 30, 2025 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), representing the full spectrum of U.S. textiles from fiber through finished sewn products, held its officer elections for fiscal year 2025 at its annual meeting March 24-27.

NCTO has elected Chuck Hall, President and CEO of Barnet, as Chairman; and Amy Bircher Bruyn, CEO and Founder of MMI Textiles, Inc., as Vice Chair.

In addition to the appointment of a new chairman and vice chair, NCTO elected chairs for each of its five councils. NCTO is comprised of five councils to ensure a broad representation of the industry supply chain. Each council has an allotted number of members who are elected to the association’s Board of Directors, in addition to the Executive Committee.

“I am pleased to announce our new officers, council chairs, and board and executive committee members for NCTO’s 2025 fiscal year,” said NCTO President and CEO Kim Glas. “I want to thank our new Chairman Chuck Hall and Vice Chair Amy Bircher Bruyn who have been actively engaged in NCTO advocacy and are now stepping into these critical roles as well as contributing to the Board and NCTO. As we navigate the challenging times ahead, their input and leadership will be invaluable, and we will work together to advocate for policies that help maintain and grow the U.S. textile industry and our Western Hemisphere partners and defeat policies that are detrimental to this vibrant domestic supply chain, employing more than 470,000 workers. “

Elected as NCTO Chairman and Vice Chair for 2025:

Chairman Chuck Hall, President and CEO of Barnet. Barnet is based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, a 125-year-old manufacturer of technical textiles.

Vice Chair Amy Bircher Bruyn, CEO and Founder of MMI Textiles, Inc. MMI Textiles, based in Brooklyn, Ohio, a global supplier of industrial and custom fabrics and textile components, established in 1997.



Elected to the NCTO Board of Directors during the various Council meetings were the following:

Fiber Council – David Adkins of Lenzing; Geoffrey Hietpas, The LYCRA Company; and David Poston, Palmetto Synthetics.

– Yarn Council – Chris Alt, American & Efird; Marc Doyon, Gildan; Justin Ferdinand, Kentwool; Tim Manson, Meridian Dyed Yarn Group; Eric Noe of Buhler Quality Yarns; and Jay Todd of Service Thread.

– Fabric and Home Products Council – Allen Jacoby, Milliken & Company; James McKinnon of Cotswold Industries; Leib Oehmig of Glen Raven; Bill Rogers, Mount Vernon: Dan Russian Sage Automotive; and Walter Spiegel, Standard Textile.

Finished Textiles and Apparel Products Council – Gabrielle Ferrara of Ferrara Manufacturing; Marisa Fumei-South of Two-One-Two New York (Alternate).

Industry Support Council – Todd Bassett of Fi-Tech; Greg Duncan of American Truetzschler; and Jim Reed of YKK Corp.

–

Elected by their respective Councils to serve on the Executive Committee were:

David Adkins, Lenzing; Justin Ferdinand, Kentwool;

Jay Todd, Service Thread;

Allen Jacoby, Milliken & Company;

James McKinnon, Cotswold Industries;

Gabrielle Ferrara, Ferrara Manufacturing; and

Todd Bassett, Fi-Tech.

NCTO Chairman Chuck Hall has elected additional executives to serve on the Executive Committee: Charles Heilig, Parkdale Mills and NCTO immediate past chairman; Norman Chapman, Inman Mills; Jackie Ferrari, American Fashion Network; John Maness, Gildan; Brian Rosenstein, TSG Finishing; and Anderson Warlick, Parkdale, Inc.

Elected Council Chairs:

Fiber Council : David Adkins of Lenzing

: David Adkins of Lenzing Yarn Council : Justin Ferdinand of Kentwool

: Justin Ferdinand of Kentwool Fabric and Home Products Council : Allen Jacoby of Milliken & Company

: Allen Jacoby of Milliken & Company Finished Textiles and Apparel Products Council : Gabrielle Ferrara of Ferrara Manufacturing

: Gabrielle Ferrara of Ferrara Manufacturing Industry Support Council: Todd Bassett of Fi-Tech

In addition to the chair and vice chair, NCTO also elected the following officers for the upcoming fiscal year:

President & CEO – Kim Glas, NCTO

– Kim Glas, NCTO Treasurer – Robin Haynes, NCTO

– Robin Haynes, NCTO Secretary – Sara Beatty, NCTO

Posted: April 30, 2025

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)