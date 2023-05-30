Plastics Industry Association Releases Economic Analysis On Plastics Materials For Recycling

WASHINGTON, D.C. — May 30, 2023 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has released an analysis on plastics materials for recycling, authored by PLASTICS Chief Economist Dr. Perc Pineda. The economic analysis provides consideration of the millions of workers employed in the global supply chain of the plastics industry, as representatives meet in France to address the global challenge of plastic waste.

Dr. Pineda writes, “There is widespread support from various sectors of the global economy to address environmental threats in a materials-neutral manner. It is also advocated that any negotiated measures concerning plastics should not be utilized to hinder market access for plastic materials and products. The goal should be to ensure that efforts to keep plastic waste out of the environment and in the economy do not unfairly impede the trade of plastic materials and products, allowing equal opportunities for all participants in the global market.”

Posted: May 30, 2023

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)