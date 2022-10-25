Carnegie Fabrics Announces Sustainable Hospitality Upholstery Collection

NEW YORK CITY — OCTOBER 25, 2022 — Carnegie Fabrics — a producer of sustainable textiles and space management solutions for building interiors — announces Outlook, a new upholstery collection with organic, hospitality-driven patterns and textures. Outlook is an exploration of sculpture as a two-dimensional form, combining color and contour, tactility and balanced structure. The organic hospitality patterns are performance-driven, price-conscious, and environmentally forward. By highlighting traditional craft techniques, it’s an ode to storytelling with performance in materiality.

The Outlook collection joins the Elements group — a versatile range of affordable upholstery fabrics that don’t compromise quality. Elements fabrics are offered in various solid, textured, and bold patterns and can withstand over 75,000 double-rubs, making them suitable for high-traffic environments that require regular maintenance, like hospitality settings. Outlook features the Elements group’s first 100 percent recycled content pattern (Paramour), a gestural silicone hybrid pattern (Choreography), and a matelasse woven pattern (Folklore). The Outlook collection, like all Carnegie products, is 100% PVC-free.

“Hospitality design is all about weaving in brand and story throughout a space to create memorable experiences for guests,” said Carnegie Fabrics CEO Gordon Boggis. “The Outlook collection not only helps curate a unique visitor experience, but it’s also extraordinarily durable and environmentally friendly.”

The new upholstery offerings include:

Choreography 6180

Choreography is a study of sculptural shapes in boundless syncopation. Featuring unprecedented printing clarity with all the benefits of silicone, its coated silicone hybrid qualities are designed to have the appearance of a woven fabric, all while boasting superior cleanability, durability, and sustainability.

Folklore 6178

An ode to the vernacular of traditional craft, the bleach-cleanable fabric Folklore is an appreciation of the art of storytelling and preservation of the textile as narrative. Woven with solution-dyed yarns for performance, it reflects a purposeful design that meets the needs of modern, functional living.

Paramour 6176

Paramour is a love affair of material sensibility and substance. Woven with a soft boucle made entirely from post-consumer recycled materials, this sumptuous addition to the Elements group is about enhanced comfort with purpose.

Gumption 6266

Gumption’s highly tactile surface is created through an interaction of both slub and heathered yarns, giving this quality a very natural hand-woven effect. As part of the Elements group, this fabric is suitable for high-traffic environments where a sophisticated look needs to last.

Fizzy 6264

Twisted novelty yarns complement a plush chenille, giving Fizzy a contrasting, rich color palette. Both versatile and durable with a contemporary twist, the textured and soft hand of Fizzy is an excellent coordinate to any space.

Bespoke 6244

Bespoke achieves its wool-like surface using spun bleach cleanable polyester yarns, giving the multi-purpose fabric a soft, luxurious hand and essential performance. As part of the Elements group, this fabric is suitable for high-traffic areas that need to remain timeless.

Posted October 25, 2022

Source: Carnegie Fabrics