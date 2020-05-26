Polygiene Treating Respirators From Carbonado With ViralOff

MALMÖ, Sweden — May 26, 2020 — Indian brand Carbonado just launched AerFit NEO respirators with Polygiene ViralOff® textile treatment technology. The company will place orders in volumes of 500,000 to 1 million respirators in the coming three to six months and has a broad distribution network of multiple retail chains in India, the Bplugd webstore and Amazon, among other outlets.

Carbonado, India-based Bplugd IOT’s flagship brand, is an award-winning maker of high-tech urban mobility gear. In recent times, given the unprecedented situation that the world is facing at large, Carbonado has also come out with the AerFit NEO — a filtering face-piece respirator that is reusable.

“More than ever, there is a global need for products with an anti-viral treatment that is reliable and effective,” said Pradeep Reddy, founder of Bplugd IOT. “We want our AerFit respirators to not just protect people but also give them the assurance that they can breathe easy and with confidence. This is why Carbonado (Bplugd) has chosen to partner with a trustworthy name like Polygiene so that the end customers can breathe easy indeed and give out a healthy sigh of relief!”

”Thanks to a local reinforcement on both the technical and the sales side, as well as dedicated work during the last year, demand has increased in India,” said Ulrika Björk, CEO Polygiene. “With the Covid-19 pandemic we see an additional rise in inquiries and a number of Indian partners coming onboard — Carbonado by Bplugd IOT is a good example of this. India has a huge internal market and is also an important production hub globally.”

