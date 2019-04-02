ITMA 2019 Exhibitor Preview: SPGPrints – Rotary Screens & Digital Inks

BOXMEER, Netherlands — April 2, 2019 — At ITMA 2019, SPGPrints will showcase the latest innovations in both conventional and digital textile printing for the fashion and the home-furnishing industry. Looking for either a conventional or digital textile printing system, SPGPrints is the printing partner that can help you find all the essentials you need. But don’t take our word for it, come to see for yourself at ITMA from 20th until 26th of June 2019 in Barcelona.

At one of the largest booths of ITMA Barcelona 2019, you’ll be able to see the latest conventional and digital printing solutions. On top of that, we give you the unique chance to visit our innovative rotary screen and digital ink experience centers at the stand and witness the story behind both SPGPrints’ products with your own eyes.

What technologies form the foundation of our innovative rotary screens? How are they made and why are they designed the way they do? At our rotary screen experience center, you’re not only able to learn the answer to these questions, but we also give you the opportunity to actually see, hear and experience why our rotary screens are unique in its kind.

And it does not stop there. At the digital ink experience center at our stand, we also take you behind the scenes of the production of our high-quality digital inks. How is it possible that they deliver unrivalled image quality? Discover the answer to that question at our ITMA 2019 stand.

SPGPrints would like to welcome both their loyal customers as well as newly interested people to their 1500m2 stand at ITMA Barcelona to see for themselves how SPGPrints can be their all you need in printing partner while enjoying a typical Spanish happy hour. See you in Barcelona.

Posted April 2, 2019

Source: SPGPrints