Teijin Supports Recommendations Of Task Force On Climate-Related Financial Disclosures

TOKYO, Japan — March 11, 2019 — The Teijin Group announced today its support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which has been established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB). In June 2017, TCFD proposed that financial institutions, companies and governments disclose the financial impact of their climate-related risks and opportunities in their financial report.

Jun Suzuki, President and CEO, Teijin Limited, in announcing the company’s support, said: “We believe that the recommendations of the TCFD will make suitable platform of the dialogues with stakeholders on the climate-related risks and opportunities for all industries. We are pleased to announce to support the TCFD and will transparently disclose our information according to its recommendations.”

The Teijin Group aims to be a company that supports the society of the future under a long-term vision. The Teijin Group is harnessing technologies for reducing weight reduction and increasing efficiency that it has developed over the years. By doing so, the Teijin Group aims to make ‘a contribution to a low-carbon society’, ‘a contribution to a recycling-based society’, and ‘a contribution to a society to preserve the global environment.’ In addition, the Teijin Group, recognizing that its global business can have an impact on the global environment, works to ensure environmental protection as well as the sustainable growth of a society and its business.

The Teijin Group will continue to engage in dialogue properly with stakeholders to help enhance the quality of life of people everywhere and contribute to the sustainable growth of a society by deepening its awareness of climate-related risks and opportunities.

Posted March11, 2019

Source: Teijin Group