Med Tech Company Launches Clothing Line That Protects The Skin Of “Butterfly” Children

MINNEAPOLIS — July 17, 2018 — Med tech innovator Tamarack Habilitation Technologies, Inc. is launching a clothing line specifically designed for children with epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a painful, rare disease where any amount of friction causes the skin to blister and slough off.

The clothing incorporates GlideWear, Tamarack’s patented, low-friction fabric technology, over parts of the body at increased risk for injury, such as the elbows and knees. The GlideWear fabric protects the skin from harmful friction.

Being on the move is part of being a kid. But for a child with EB, even a slow-motion fall can mean a layer of skin being torn off the hands and knees. Their skin is so fragile it’s often compared to butterfly wings and kids with EB are called “butterfly children.” Parents of children with EB constantly worry about falls and the resulting blisters and wounds.

”Before GlideWear, my son frequently had open wounds on his knees and elbows. When he started wearing GlideWear clothing, the frequency of wounds reduced significantly. I’ve also seen him lying on his belly and propping himself up on his elbows — for the first time in his life! GlideWear has helped my son more than I dared to dream it would,” says Nina Schuppler, whose 4-year-old son has a mild version of recessive dystrophic EB.

According to the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Research Association of America (debra of America), 25,000 people in the United States have EB and 200 children with EB are born each year. With its new GlideWear clothing line, Tamarack hopes to provide these children with skin protection, comfort, and a higher quality of life.

“We’ve had remarkable results with the GlideWear prototypes we’ve made for kids with EB. We’re looking forward to helping even more kids by launching the GlideWear clothing line,” says Caroline Portoghese, Senior Clinical and Education Specialist at Tamarack.

Tamarack’s GlideWear team has also been working with the Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) Center at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. Children with EB travel from around the world to receive bone marrow transplants through the hospital’s innovative program. Their initial experience with GlideWear is promising.

“The families we’re working with are beyond excited for these new GlideWear possibilities. The EB population is tightknit and when word gets out of a new product that might help their children, they pursue it,” says Gretchen Lilja BSN, RN, Pediatric BMT Nurse Coordinator at the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

The new GlideWear EB clothing line will officially launch at the debra Care Conference, which takes place on July 22-25. Clothing and accessories for kids with EB are available at www.glidewear.com.

Posted July 17, 2018

Source: GlideWear