Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Celebrates The Opening Of Prodigy Textiles Co. Ltd., Facility In Quang Nam, Vietnam

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — July 10, 2018 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers, announces that, during its trip to Vietnam last week, the Company celebrated the grand opening of Prodigy Textiles’ new facility in Quang Nam province. This facility will have the capacity, utilities, and security to support the planned capacity growth in Vietnam through the first phase of operations and will be the launch pad for future expansion on a pre-designated 50 hectare parcel of land located nearby.

Working in partnership with its consultants in Vietnam, the Company reviewed numerous buildings and locations throughout the province. The Company ultimately selected this facility due to its proximity to mulberry production, building layout, condition, utilities, and its proximity to shipping ports, and the Company’s planned 50 hectare future campus.

The opening celebration was attended by officials from the province and local district, as well as leaders from the farming cooperatives that will provide mulberry, and senior banking officials.

“Having now seen the new facility first hand I am confident that we will soon have a thriving operation up and running,” said Jon Rice, COO. “We are now in the process of getting the final building updates outlined and completed, so that it will be ready to receive the first shipment of our silkworms. Our team in Vietnam continues to put in an incredible amount of effort to bring this ground breaking project to reality.”

Posted July 10, 2018

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.