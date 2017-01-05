AmeriPride Promotes Andrew Steiner To Senior Vice President Of Canadian Operations

MINNEAPOLIS — January 5, 2017 — AmeriPride Services, a leading textile rental services and supply company in North America, today announced the appointment of Andrew Steiner to Senior Vice President of Canadian Operations, effective January 1, 2017. The fourth-generation family owner will have fiscal and operational oversight over the company’s entire Canadian operations, including 35 production facilities and service centers across Canada.

Steiner has been with AmeriPride since 2001 in various marketing, sales, service and technology roles, most recently as Vice President of Marketing and Customer Operations where he was responsible for online and traditional marketing, customer experience, product management and digital strategy. Over the past decade he has supervised many high-profile projects for the company, including fleet upgrades and its alternative fuel vehicle initiative, as well as several industry-leading digital advancements.

“Andrew has been a transformational leader in the company and is a trusted member of my executive leadership team,” said Bill Evans, President and CEO of AmeriPride. “He has played a key role in shaping the strategic direction of our organization and has been a strong advocate for change in the company and the industry. As a family owner, he also feels a great personal responsibility to protect the family legacy that was established generations before him.”

Andrew Steiner’s great-grandfather Frank founded the company in 1889 and his grandfather George and father Robin were both involved the company. Prior to joining the company in 2001, Andrew was the founder and owner of Blue Link Innovations, Inc. He has an MBA from the University of Chicago-Booth School of Management and a BSE degree from Princeton University.

“Andrew has a deep understanding of the industry and extensive formal business education, and he has been able to apply this knowledge to benefit our US and Canadian operations,” said Evans. “I trust his judgment and counsel on a wide range of operational and management issues, and I am very confident in his abilities.”

Steiner is replacing Naiem Nairouz, who retired at the end of the year after 36 years of service to the company.

Posted January 5, 2017

Source: AmeriPride Services