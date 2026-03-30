Rieter At ITM 2026: Spinning Redefined With Automation And Intelligence

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland— March 26, 2026 — Spinning mills need solutions that deliver stability, efficiency and future-proof performance. Rieter has put together a powerful portfolio for ITM 2026 in Istanbul, Türkiye.

These innovations give customers the tools to enhance cost efficiency, improve responsiveness and actively develop their competitive edge. Step-by-step, Rieter is moving closer to its Vision 2027 – the fully automated spinning mill. With each new technology, Rieter enables spinning mills worldwide to operate with greater precision and reliability, ensuring they remain at the forefront of an increasingly demanding global market.

This year marks a milestone: Rieter and Barmag are exhibiting side by side for the first time. By combining 230 years of Rieter’s spinning innovation with Barmag’s world-class man-made fiber technologies, customers can make full use of Rieter’s leadership as system provider for natural and man-made fibers.

Barmag showcases innovations across all man-made fiber processes

As a technology leader in chemical fiber equipment, Barmag will present its complete portfolio of systems for filament yarn, staple fiber, and nonwoven production, as well as solutions for the net-worked factory. Barmag will unveil the semi-automated winding machine WINGS POY 2.0, featuring an automatic string-up function – a long-awaited feature in the market. In addition, Barmag will highlight the manual texturing machine eFK EvoSmart which enables energy-efficient yarn production while ensuring the highest yarn quality. Another focus will be on Neumag’s EVOSteam process, which includes two new developments.

Towards the fully automated spinning mill with automation and digitization

Rieter will be presenting solutions that enable a step-by-step implementation of the fully automated spinning mill for the production of ring and compact yarn. Highlights include efficient bale transport, automated can transport and fully automatic packaging solutions, such as steaming, palletizing and labeling. In the field of digitization, Rieter offers various ESSENTIAL modules to meet different requirements. This gives spinning mill employees – from management to machine operators – a solid basis for making decisions on how to optimize yarn production.

Universal compacting solution COMPACT4

COMPACT4 is the innovative compacting solution that sets new benchmarks for flexibility, reliability and spinning efficiency. With a fine-tuned spinning geometry, it produces compact yarns with the best quality. The solution’s extremely low maintenance, minimal downtime, and low energy consumption ensure spinning mills benefit from outstanding cost-effectiveness in daily mill use.

Leading the way in combing preparation with the OMEGAlap E 40

The new combing preparation machine OMEGAlap E 40 produces 800 kg/h, 33% more than its predecessor – thanks to the rapid lap changing. At the same time, it has 30% lower energy and 63% lower compressed air consumption. Maintenance and cleaning are especially easy, representing a clear advantage for operating personnel.

Convincing customer results with rotor spinning machine R 70

The rotor spinning machine R 70 boosts productivity by 7 to 15% while reliably delivering superior yarn quality. It processes high shares of non-virgin material mixes at full speed, supported by advanced fiber and air-guiding components. Unique pneumatic rotor-cleaning at every piecing ensures consistent quality. Energy use drops by up to 10% thanks to innovative low-vacuum technology, and well-accessible components simplify maintenance to keep availability high.

AI solutions for the most productive card C 81

The Rieter card C 81, equipped with artificial intelligence, is bringing about a revolution in fiber preparation. One groundbreaking feature is the Carding Gap Control CGC which creates ideal conditions for nep reduction and yarn quality. In addition, the Trash Level Monitor TLM keeps the trash level under control when processing natural fibers, thereby unlocking maximum fiber yield and the full potential of the card. Both solutions are also available as retrofit.

Latest technological breakthroughs in spinning recycled fibers

Rieter works closely with partners and fiber manufacturers on the topic of spinning recycled fibers. Latest technologies significantly increase the efficiency and quality of processing textile waste into valuable new yarns, supporting a more circular textile value chain.

Rieter and its subsidiaries Accotex, Bräcker, Graf, Novibra, Suessen, SSM and Temco will present its latest innovations at ITM 2026 in Istanbul, Türkiye, from June 9 to 13, in Hall 7, Booth 702, alongside Barmag in Hall 7, Booth 704. By combining state-of-the-art technologies and products with top-quality services, Rieter empowers spinning mills to produce more efficiently, more flexibly and more cost-effectively.

Posted: March 30, 2026

Source: Rieter