Trützschler Spinning: Pre-Cleaner CL-X — The Future Of Cotton Cleaning

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany— September 30, 2025 — What if the future of cotton cleaning was already here – setting a new standard for cleaning efficiency, productivity and energy savings?

That future has a name: CL-X.

Since its market launch in 2022, the Pre-Cleaner CL-X has become a true bestseller, proving its value in several hundred customer applications worldwide.

Now, new results from Türkiye demonstrate again how the Pre-Cleaner CL-X outperforms the competition.

Benchmarking the best

Compared to a Swiss competitor, the CL-X reduced waste from raw material by up to 2.5 percent across both ring-spun (100 percent local Turkish cotton, combed compact, Ne 30/1) and rotor-spun (70 percent Australian cotton/30 percent cotton waste, Ne 16/1) applications, while also enhancing yarn quality. This achievement was made possible through our proven WASTECONTROL system. The improved cleaning efficiency was also reflected in the darker color of the waste, demonstrating a more effective removal of impurities. Smoother downstream processes, ultimately leading to higher yarn quality with fewer IPIs are another confirmed benefit of these trials. Impressed by these results, the Turkish customer placed an order for more CL-X machines to upgrade their blowroom line.

Maximized throughput, minimized energy use

The CL-X doesn’t stop at superior cleaning. It also sets new benchmarks in energy efficiency and a higher production capacity. Where previously two machines were needed to effectively clean cotton, the CL-X now handles the task alone. Thanks to its optimized material and air flow, it processes up to 2,000 kg per hour while consuming over 30 percent less energy than the current benchmark. That’s not just efficient — it’s transformative.

Smart design that goes the extra mile

Looking closer at the details, it becomes clear that achieving such efficiency requires a precision-engineered system at every stage. Key improvements include a redesigned grid bar profile offering 20 percent more cleaning surface and the industry’s longest cleaning section at 2.60 meters. This extended zone enables a precise two-step cleaning process: cotton tufts move at different speeds along the grid bars, while individually adjustable devices at each opening roller separate trash according to its size.

Additionally, the WASTECONTROL sensor continuously monitors trash content and raw material quality, using real-time data to optimize machine settings. When too many good fibers are detected in the waste, the system automatically suggests an optimized setting for the knives and deflector blades to minimize fiber loss. This ensures consistently high cleaning performance and maximum fiber yield.

Designed with operators in mind

The CL-X also eases the workload for operators — a major advantage in times of labor shortages and rising personnel costs. Working in tandem with the BO-P bale opener, it automatically adjusts settings such as grid bar positioning, opening roller speed, and inlet airflow to match the current lot. Material flow is continuously monitored to prevent disruptions, while the T-LED remote display provides an overview of all operations. Easy to clean and maintain, the CL-X ensures smooth and reliable operation — even with less experienced personnel.

Worldwide satisfaction

The CL-X continues capturing the attention of spinning mills worldwide. For example, G. Thiruvadi, general manager at Shri Santhosh Meenakshi Textiles, a leading Indian mill, says: “Facing rising costs and tightening environmental standards, adopting the CL-X has been the best decision for our blowroom operations. We’re seeing cleaner cotton with less waste, and higher-quality yarn, which proves that smart technology can tackle real-world challenges head-on”. This customer quote is representative of for the excellent market feedback that the CL-X has achieved. With the CL-X, the future of cotton cleaning is already there!

Posted: September 30, 2025

Source: Trützschler Group – Martin Dovern / Maren Schubert